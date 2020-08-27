Southern Hills Mall starts offering outdoor fitness classes

Perez said the timing for the outdoor classes is perfect because COVID-19 has limited teaching opportunities for YMCA instructors.

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA has handpicked two nationally-certified instructors for the Summer Sweat Series. Perez said the instructors were chosen for the abilities to work well with people make classes fun. They're also flexible enough to modify classes if needed, she said.

Alfredo Fuentes, the group fighting instructor, said the Summer Swear series is similar to classes he teaches at the YMCA. But for the mall series, he will explain everything more and make it more beginner-friendly.

"We have a great way to use fighting moves to exercise," Fuentes said.

Fuentes said group fighting is a cardio intense workout that requires participants to move their bodies but not make contact with others. He said class participants should expect to be sweating a lot through the moves.

If the Summer Sweat Series is well received by the community, Perez said more classes could be added throughout the winter.