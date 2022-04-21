Test your mini golf and drinking acumen at the 13th annual Barstool Open

Some sports demand superhuman strength, awe-inspiring agility, and a cunning determination.

When it comes to the 13th annual River-Cade Barstool Open, athletes are required to whack a ball on the artificial turf of an indoor mini-golf course.

If they can do that with a beer glass in one hand? Well, then move over Tiger Woods! We may have to crown the next putt-putt golfer!

The Barstool Open -- an 18-hole/18-bar mini golf pub crawl -- was created by River-Cade organizer Phil Claeys as a way to celebrate a summer of River-Cade events while bringing more people to downtown Sioux City.

"Mini golf was a throwback to my younger days," he explained. "But it was also something distinctive enough to draw people to downtown bars on a Saturday afternoon."

Day drinking? We love it! Perhaps, it won't surprise readers when we reveal the Weekender is one of the event's most faithful sponsors.

More important, the River-Cade Barstool Open helps to raise funds for River-Cade activities, including the popular Kingdom of Riverssance festival.

You and your four-member team can register and pay the $50 entry fee at any of the participating bars prior to the event. Or they can sign up at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., at noon, May 7, which is the official starting point of this year's Barstool Open.

"If you don't have a four-person team, that's fine," Claeys said. "We don't discriminate against three-person, two-person or, perhaps, a one-person team."

And since all of the participating bars are located on or are adjacent to downtown's Fourth Street, it makes it easy to crawl from pub to pub.

Heck, you can even call the event a jaunty, aerobic stagger across downtown. Plus swinging a club qualifies as exercise, right?

Maybe yes, but maybe no.

"The Barstool Open has always been a fun event," Claeys said. "You certainly don't have to be a great athlete to play mini golf."

Having said that, miniature golf (or mini-putt, goofy golf, crazy golf or putt-putt golf) has been around for more than a century.

Legend has it that the first standardized miniature golf course was the Thistle Dew (This'll Do) course in Pinehurst, North Carolina in 1916.

By the late 1920s, there were tens of thousands of course throughout the United States. Sadly, nearly all of them fell victim to the Great Depression. By the late 1930s, the majority of mini golf courses were demolished due to economic hardship.

Alas, it was hard to keep a good sport down.

As men and women returned to raise families after World War Two, they seeks ways to have family-friendly fun with a generation of baby boomers.

American mini golf courses flourished in the 1950s and 1960s. Before anyone knew it, the sport went international.

It has spawned an International Minigolf Sports Federation as well as a day dedicated to the game.

Mark your calendar, because May 14 -- or the second Saturday in May -- is National Miniature Golf Day.

However, the Barstool Open was almost a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Barstool Open was postponed twice, due to COVID-19 concerns," Claeys remembered. "It was canceled in May 2020 and pushed back to Oct. 31. Then, it was canceled again as the pandemic was still going on."

Fortunately, last year's Barstool Open was able to take place in August.

"To be honest, the Barstool Open was one of the River-Cade events that could meet with social distancing requirements," Claeys said. "Teams of golfers going from bar to bar, would mean there would be no big crowds."

With major restrictions lifted, the 13th annual Barstool Open will likely go off without a hitch.

Putters and balls will be furnished. Or you can bring your own if you like.

While trash talking is never recommended, crazy costuming can win you a prize for best-dressed team.

Though the proceeds will go towards a good cause -- the Port of Sioux City River-Cade -- mini golf supremacy will be rewarded with a prize as well as bragging rights.

Our advice: get your liver and/or putting arm in shape ASAP!

