WATCH NOW: First Tee teaches more than principles of golf

"It wasn't about the result," Pigg said. "It's about the experience. Although we did come in second."

Pigg said it was just like a PGA Tournament -- it was intimidating for them at first, but they did a great job.

Pigg said there is a fee for the First Tee program, but organizers won't turn away a child who can't afford it. He said they have options to make it more affordable.

"We have a scholarship program," Pigg said. "We've got tons of equipment. If a kid doesn't have golf clubs, we'll supply them. It's all based on the economic situation of the family."

Pigg said participants also get shirts and colored golf balls, so they know which is theirs.

Unfortunately, with everything going on with COVID-19, the number of participants has declined. Pigg said that for this year, they thought they were going to top 600 kids. However, they went from last year's 550 kids down to 130 because of fears about the virus.

"Our registration is down, but we've been dictated by the PGA that we have a six-to-one ratio," Pigg said.