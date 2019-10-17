A few days prior to scoring a 6 to 4 victory over the Madison (Wisconsin) Capitols at the Tyson Events Center, the Sioux City Musketeers were being a bit aggressive during practice.
"The guys have been practicing for four solid days and they're ready for a game," coach Luke Strand said. "They're ready to hit the ice and play a little hockey."
Even though the season has just started, Strand said the team's already starting to jell.
Last year, the Muskies made it all the way to the United States Hockey League (USHL) playoffs, before their dreams were dashed with a 2 to 0 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede during the first round of action.
Strand said in hockey, you're always looking to the next game, the next season and next playoff.
"The goal is to make it to the playoffs," he explained, "and the hard work starts now, at the start of the season."
Indeed, this year's team is ambitious but also new.
"We have six full-time skaters back from last season," Strand said. "Ideally, we should've had 10 to 12 guys returning."
SETTING GOALS, ON AND OFF OF ICE
One of the Musketeers' most promising recruits is also the youngest.
Forward Ben Doran came to the Muskies after playing for the St. Louis AAA Blues last season.
The St. Louis native said he enjoys the outdoors and hanging out with his friends. But, first, he has to make sure he gets his homework done.
You see, Doran is a Musketeer as well as a high school junior.
"I take high school courses online," he said. "That's hard because it will never be the same as actually being in a classroom."
Doran is far from being the only hockey player-slash-student on the Muskies roster.
A Tier 1 junior hockey team in the USHL's Western Conference, the Musketeers attract players, ages 16 to 21, who want to compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) before entering a professional league like the National Hockey Association (NHL).
"That's sort of everybody's dream," Doran, who has been playing hockey since age 3, explained. "I'd love to be in the NHL."
A HOCKEY LEGACY
This is something that Jackson Nieuwendyk, a 17-year-old from Dallas, also desires. After spending a season with the Dallas Stars, he is coming to the Musketeers as a forward.
However, in Nieuwendyk's case, hockey also happens to be in his blood.
He is the son of Joe Nieuwendyk, who spent more than 20 years in the NHL. A two-time Olympian who won a Gold Medal for Team Canada, Joe Nieuwendyk is one of only 11 NHLers to win the Stanley Cup while playing on three or more different teams.
This is in addition to Joe Nieuwendyk being named one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players of All Time" by NHL.com in 2017.
"The best thing thing about Jackson is that he's his own person and not just Joe's son," Strand said. "That's really impressive and very mature."
So, what does Nieuwendyk like to when he's not on ice?
Spending time with his host family ("They're great," he said), doing his high school homework as well as listening to hip-hop ("I'm a big Travis Scott fan").
Doesn't it ever get lonely being away from family and friends while being a strange city?
"It can be if you don't have the right attitude," Doran said. "We all want to see where hockey will take us and everything starts at the junior level."
INITIAL IMPRESSIONS OF SIOUX CITY FROM MUSKIE NEWCOMERS
All right, after spending the past two months here, what are their initial impression of Sioux City?
"Well, the weather's a lot colder than I thought it would be," Nieuwendyk said on an admittedly chilly, windy and drizzly mid-October day.
Wait, can a guy who spends much of his time on ice really gripe about the cold? Nieuwendyk answered that query simply with a shrug.
Hmm, haven't Doran or Nieuwendyk been able to sample Sioux City's culinary scene? Broasted chicken from Sneaky's, pizza from El Fredo's or, maybe, Mexican food from La Jua's yet?
"Now, I do like Mexican food," Nieuwendyk said, perking up at the suggestion.
Perhaps, the guys can get some pointers from Adam Samuelsson.
Currently ranked 168th among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings, the 19-year-old San Diego resident is in his fourth season in the USHL. He joined the Musketeers as a defenseman in December 2018.
Samuelsson should know a thing or two about playing defense. He is the son of Ulf Samuelsson, a retired Swedish-American professional ice hockey defenseman, who played on such NHL teams as the Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers.
In addition, Ulf Samuelsson is a two-time Stanley Cup winner as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
"Adam is just like Jackson," Strand said. "Their dads may be famous but these guys are talented and hardworking in their own right."
COMING IN AS KIDS, LEAVING AS MATURE, YOUNG MEN
Which is one of the best assets of the Junior League, Strand added.
"We get hockey players from across the country or around the world," he explained. "They may start the season as kids but they'll end the season as young men."
"It's amazing at how fast the guys grow into hockey players and mature into responsible professionals," Strand said.
That's especially true with Samuelsson, whom Strand said younger Muskies often look up to.
"I don't think Adam realized how much of a mentor he actually is to the team," Strand said. "When Adam is giving his all during every practice session, the young guys want to emulate him."
It isn't hard to see why his teammates look up to Samuelsson. The dude is 6-foot, 6-inches tall.
"My size is either an asset or a hindrance as a hockey player," he said. "It goes both ways."
While Samuelsson would like to follow the same career path as his dad, an NHL athlete and, later, a hockey coach, the young man isn't skimping on his academics.
"I'm taking on a full load of college classes, online," he said. "Most of them business-related."
FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME
Despite the pressures, Nieuwendyk wants to see how far hockey will take him.
"I'd love to be in the NHL, but I can also be a coach, a recruiter or a trainer as well as a player," he said. "Hockey will always be in my life."
With two brothers and a sister who also play hockey, Samuelsson is quick to credit his dad for inspiration.
"Our dad isn't your typical hockey dad," Samuelsson said. "He knows we're in this sport for the right reasons. He'll give us pointers when we want them but he won't get in our faces, telling us what to do."
For Doran, nothing can beat the adrenaline he feels when in a rink.
"It's the speed, it's the excitement and it's the joy of being able to play a sport that you love," he said. "Being able to play hockey every day is an incredible feeling."