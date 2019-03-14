WILL IT FLOAT: There's still time to get a float in this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Go to the Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade Facebook page for all of the details.

PARADE ROUTE: Starts at Fourth and Iowa Streets, ending west of Fourth and Pearl Streets

Seein' green? Don't worry, start eating!

Ordinarily, green beer might inspire a visit from Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" crew (at best) or HAZMAT personnel (at worst).

But this Sunday, we think emerald-tinted suds will be fine since many Siouxland restaurants and bars will be serving St. Patrick's Day-inspired drinks.

Wanna see corned beef and cabbage in multiple forms? The Reuben's BFFs are more versatile than you may think.

Be sure to check online sites for your fave restaurants/bars for special holiday times as well as some special holiday treats.

Look up ahead. Is that a pot of gold? Nah, it's a stinkin' pot of sauerkraut. Close but no shillelagh.