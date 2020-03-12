St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Sioux City continues to grow

If you're not actually Irish, there's no better way to kick off the St. Patrick's Day celebration than to take in the annual parade in downtown Sioux City.

Slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, it is expected to include floats, costumes and fun.

"I think what surprises me is the growth of the parade every year," said Mac Dolan, one of four organizers of the event. "We started with five entries. Some years, we have up to 60-some floats, and we've only been around for 12 years."

Dolan said the parade offers the community a family friendly way to celebrate the holiday and their Irish heritage.

"When I first arrived, St. Patrick's Day wasn't celebrated at all," said Dolan, who owns bars downtown. "The bars were empty if St. Patrick's Day wasn't on a Friday or Saturday. Now, everyone recognizes the day because of the parade."

No matter what, Dolan said, the Sioux City parade will always be on St. Patrick's Day, unlike other cities that hold theirs during the weekend closest to March 17. Some other cities ask for $100 or more to be in the parade, Dolan only asks Sioux City entries to pay a $35 fee to help with licensing, insurance and advertising.