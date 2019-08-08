Starting up a band? Planning to record your first CD? If you’re from Siouxland, we’ve got some suggestions for potential names – ones that should be able to carry you onto the charts and still pay homage to your home.
1. I owe Wa (never quite out of debt; always faithful to his state)
2. Road Construction (they write about what they know)
3. Sioux-Z and the Potholes (inspiration abounds)
4. Dan Lederman and the Bail Bondsmen (a great group after an arresting night of fun)
5. The King Makers (political rallies r us)
6. The Twin Bings (great at spring flings)
7. SUXpac (Tupac’s buff brother)
8. The Splash Pads (they don’t work in the winter, but get some traction in the summer)
9. Pink Floyd Monument (a band that plays classic rock, stiffly)
10. The 24 Presidential Candidates (the personnel change all the time)
11. Kanye West High (married to Kim Headington Park)
12. Chance the Wrapper (used to work at Younkers)
13. N-Stink (this band used to play the Stockyards all the time)
14. Lakeport Common (known for inspirational raps and traffic jams)
15. Xplorrrr (wanted to meet Cardi B but struck out)
16. Ice Pakt (named for downtown streets in January)
17. Go Big Redman (likes to deejay tailgate parties)
18. Pearl Street Jam (now, creatively blocked)
19. One Way Direction (a big hit at Fifth and Sixth Street celebrations)
20. Rivercady Perry (she’s always accompanied by fireworks)
Got more ideas? Send them to us at the Weekender, 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101.