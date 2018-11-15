The fourth district congressional race was a close one, and with J.D. Scholten coming to the Journal to say what he was thankful for, we thought it might be a good idea to ask a few more post-campaign questions.
What did Scholten think about his campaign and what happened election night?
“I stepped into the arena as a first-time candidate and nobody gave me a chance,” said Scholten. “We were able to create one of the best campaigns Iowa has seen in a long time. Despite doing the majority of things right, we fell a few points short. We took a district that Trump won by 27 and we lost by just under three. It showed there was a movement there. I’m still trying to process things, but I’m honored by the fourth district appreciating out tenacity and hard work. When people tell me they registered to vote for me, that feeling is priceless. It shows I did something right.”
If he were to run again, what would Scholten do differently during the campaign?
“Not start from zero,” said Scholten. “I think part of it was because it was all created for the first time. Even the data we got from previous candidates was so off because they didn’t have a field program. We literally created almost everything. Usually when you run a congressional campaign, your district or state party will give you the basic stuff. Our basic stuff was outdated since 2012. While I was out there, the behind-the-scenes people were working their butts off to update that information.”
Does Scholten have any kind words to say about his opponent, Steve King?
“Although I don’t believe in the same things he believes in, I respect the fact he keeps his family close,” said Scholten.
What are Scholten’s plans now that the election is over?
“Sleep and get healthy,” said the former candidate. “My mom humbled me by telling me I’m jobless and single at 38. At least I have my home. I don’t know what comes next. I’d like to do something taking what we’ve done and go the next step, maybe not politically…maybe helping with rural America and doing rural advocacy. There’s definitely a huge void in the Democratic Party when it comes to that. At the end of the day, it’s not about the party; it’s about helping rural America. It’s getting harder and harder to live in rural areas. I want to ease some of that.”
Did Ben and Jerry send him a pint of his flavor of ice cream to taste test?
“They did not, they made it to raffle off,” said Scholten. “That was totally out of our hands, and it was so cool for them to do that. It’s not like we applied for anything, it just came out of the blue. The flavor was a coffee base with caramel corn and chocolate covered bacon. It sounds a little funky, but I’m intrigued!”
How will Scholten spend his Thanksgiving?
“I’m going to spend it with family,” said Scholten. “My dad and sister’s birthdays are around Thanksgiving as well as my grandmother’s, who was my inspiration for life. We want to keep the tradition going of getting together, eating a little too much and watching football.”