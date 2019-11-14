Sugar Shack Bakery named sweetest place in Iowa

Wait, a decorated cookie made in the shape of a turkey drumstick doesn't have any tryptophan in it, right?
That answer became readily apparent after we munched our way through a platter of cookies shaped like turkeys, pumpkins and, even, Pilgrim's hats.
After gobbling up this assortment of sugary, gourmet goodies, we're so wired that we may not sleep for a week.
This is a small price to pay since sleep is overrated, especially when compared to the delectable delights made by Claudia Hessa and her crew at Sugar Shack Bakery.
In business for nearly 20 years, the 700 Jennings St. bakery has been named the "Sweetest Cake Bakery" in Iowa by Dawn Foods Products, an internationally known bakery service provider.
Sugar Shack Bakery competed against more than 1,100 bakeries across the country for the honor.
"In the past, we've been voted one of the top ten bakeries in Iowa plus we've been a recipient for the Siouxland's Choice Award," Hessa said. "But being named the sweetest bakery in the state is truly a nice honor for me and my staff."
ANYTIME CAN BE COOKIE TIME
You have to give Hessa and her pastry-making posse plenty of props, since the bakery is actually staffed around-the-clock.
"Our store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays," she said. "Since we're limited to a certain number of ovens, we stagger our work shift."
Which makes sense since Sugar Shack Bakery makes everything from cakes to cupcakes to bars to truffles in addition to its best-selling decorated cookies.
AN ART FORM THAT CRUMBLES
Hessa said she and her cookie artisans are always pushing the envelope when it comes to designs.
For Halloween, a zombie cookie was a suitable snack when it came to sugar-lovin' spooks. Similarly, "bird is the word" for cookies shaped as traditional turkey gobblers.
Wanna impress the Hawkeye, Harry Potter and Ninja Turtle in your life? Thankfully, Hessa has a cookie to satisfy each of those whims.
"We try to keep abreast of the cookie trends," she reasoned. "But, sometimes, we'll avoid them if we think something is being done too often."
Ultimately, Hessa isn't in the business of pleasing critics. She'd prefer to get thumbs up from her loyal clientele.
"People like novelty and they want to be dazzled," she said. "That's why we're always trying to stay a few steps ahead of the curve."
OK, what's currently on the curve? Hessa said it is DIY kits.
SWEET TREATS: THE DIY EDITION
"A lot of people enjoy baking cookies at home," she said. "We make it easier by selling kits that include designer sprinkles."
"Sprinkles make everything look like it's a gift," Hessa added. "They make for the perfect final touch."
Indeed, there are lot of kids who got their start in the kitchen by helping out mom while she's making holiday cookies.
But we're not being modest when we suggest our homemade cookies look pretty sad when compared to ones made at the Sugar Shack Bakery.
Despite that, Hessa insisted there are no tricks when it come to baking. It all comes down to personal taste and preferences.
"We do a lot of taste testing around here," she said. "We want everything to taste great."
Personally, we think Hessa has nothing to worry about on that count.
THE BUSIEST DAYS OF THE YEAR
Hessa rubbed her eyes as she took an order for a customer over the phone.
It has been a busy time since her son just got married a few days earlier.
Plus, Hessa said she's already working as many as 80 hours a week in the bakery.
"This isn't the busiest time of the year," she mentioned with a tired smile. "It is simply the runoff."
The busiest time for any bakery is a few days prior to any holiday. That's as true for Thanksgiving as it is for Christmas.
"That's why we close up shop right after Christmas Eve," Hessa said. "We use Christmas and New Year's as time when we can stop baking for a while."
OK, as long as Sugar Shack Bakery's only closed for a week or two. Anything longer than that will mean cookie withdrawal for Weekender sweet fiends.
Over the past two decades. Hessa's bakery has won fans locally as well as nationally. The shop has been represented in everything from The Knot Magazine to the Food Network Magazine.
Yet the Sugar Shack Bakery remains a passion project for Hessa.
"You can't be in a bad mood when you're in a bakery," she said. "That's true whether you're a customer or an employee."