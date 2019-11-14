Sugar Shack Bakery named sweetest place in Iowa

"Our store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays," she said. "Since we're limited to a certain number of ovens, we stagger our work shift."

Which makes sense since Sugar Shack Bakery makes everything from cakes to cupcakes to bars to truffles in addition to its best-selling decorated cookies.

AN ART FORM THAT CRUMBLES

Hessa said she and her cookie artisans are always pushing the envelope when it comes to designs.

For Halloween, a zombie cookie was a suitable snack when it came to sugar-lovin' spooks. Similarly, "bird is the word" for cookies shaped as traditional turkey gobblers.

Wanna impress the Hawkeye, Harry Potter and Ninja Turtle in your life? Thankfully, Hessa has a cookie to satisfy each of those whims.

"We try to keep abreast of the cookie trends," she reasoned. "But, sometimes, we'll avoid them if we think something is being done too often."

Ultimately, Hessa isn't in the business of pleasing critics. She'd prefer to get thumbs up from her loyal clientele.