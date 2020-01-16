Susan McCulley scratches her way into Siouxland art scene

McCulley: "Since I can't draw on the board, I have a white transfer paper. I take my image and use the transfer paper to put the outline of the animal on the board, separating the light areas from the dark areas. As I work on the board, I'm constantly looking back and forth at my reference photo so I can tell which area will be a highlight or a dark area. For the color process, you do it in pretty much the same way, but you scratch off a little extra because you want to have white showing. Any color you put on the black surface won't show up. I color in the white areas with colored pencils. One of my newest ones was done with watercolor. I use inks, as well. I haven't done too many with color, but the ones I've done have turned out well."