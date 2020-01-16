Susan McCulley scratches her way into Siouxland art scene

Born and raised in Akron in a family of 11 children, Susan McCulley was the only sibling who ended up sticking with art.
McCulley is a QA Analyst at Allied Solutions in Dakota Dunes, but that is only her day job. As an artist, she specializes in stunningly detailed drawings of wild animals using graphite, charcoal and scratchboard as her mediums.
For those who don't know what a scratchboard is, it is normally a black board that when you scratch the black off, white appears underneath. When done well, it creates a striking visual effect.
You can find her work at Gallery 103 in the Ho-Chunk Centre, on Facebook by searching "S McCulley Wildlife Art" or her website at www.smcculleywildlifeart.com.
Weekender: When, how and why did you initially get into creating art?
McCulley: "I've always loved art. I remember taking art classes in middle and high school. In college I was an art major. I always thought I'd end up writing and illustrating children's books, but that never came to fruition. I got out of art for a while and did one image a year as a Christmas card. I eventually got tired of doing that, but then discovered my grandmas were collecting these cards. It kept going from that. About eight or nine years ago I took a drawing workshop in Colorado with a graphite artist and it just resparked that interest in art again. A little over three years ago I picked up a scratchboard and just fell in love."
Weekender: Who are some of your biggest artistic influences?
McCulley: "From a wildlife standpoint, Robert Bateman and Carl Brenders. From a scratch standpoint, there's Lori Dunn and Shalese Sands."
Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?
McCulley: "I'm very visual, so when I'm going through reference photos something will grab my attention. It's usually the eyes or the way the lighting captures the animal and I feel I need to capture that. Occasionally I'll have an image in my mind of a certain animal or pose, but when I'm looking through the photos, I'll do a 360 and go from thinking I'll do a bluebird to doing a jaguar."
Weekender: What are your favorite mediums to use, and why?
McCulley: "I started off with graphite and charcoal because color intimidates me. I love the graphite and the smoothness of the dark, rich charcoal. When I picked up the scratchboard, I loved that contrast. It is a simplistic contrast; the scratches are so simple. But when you step back and put it all together, the black and white come out of the board and it just shows up."
Weekender: Why do you think we don't see many scratchboard artists in comparison with acrylic painters and people who draw with ink? What is the challenge in this form of art?
McCulley: "I think part of it is that it's a harder material to find. I can't buy it in Sioux City. I have to order it online or go to Omaha to get it. I think a lot of people think of the kid's craft when they think of scratchboards. It's not. It has really grown. Now they have companies that make archival materials, so they are meant to be permanent works of art; finely detailed art. I think once more people know about it, more people will get into it. It's addictive when you start scratching and seeing an image come out of the black board."
Weekender: What is it about wildlife that makes you want to capture its vivid essence in your work?
McCulley: "I've always been drawn to animals, even moreso than people. Nothing totally against humans, but we're human. Animals are open and honest. I couldn't ask a dog to show me a sad face. It's going to show me whatever it's feeling. That is going to come through in his eyes, his face, his body language. I can't fake what they are doing. They aren't posers."
Weekender: The detail is astounding in these pieces. How long, on average, does it take to complete a work?
McCulley: "I would say for the smaller pieces, like a 5" by 7", can take anywhere from 10 to 15 hours of scratching once the image is on the board. I've had my larger pieces go upward of 45 to 50 hours. That's carpel tunnel we're talkin' here, folks. My longest was 52 hours, I think."
Weekender: When do you know that a work has been completed?
McCulley: "I always reach a point where I say it's done, then I come back in two days and tweak it, then I tweak it again. That is a problem. Most artists have a tendency to overwork the image. Scratch is unforgiving, because if I mess up a part, the board won't let me fix it. You are always your own worst critic, so there will always be something to tweak; you just can't go too far."
Weekender: What kind of head space do you need to be in to create?
McCulley: "I find once I'm really getting into a picture and it's starting to develop on its own and I can see how it's turning out and it's turning out well, I get very eager to come in and start working on it. The best time is when I know there are no household chores and I can come in and work on it for an hour or three. I get my snacks, my water and music and go into that zone."
Weekender: What is your ideal setting in which to work?
McCulley: "I don't mind where I'm working at home. It's just a spare bedroom/studio room. It would be nice if it was bigger, but then I would just get more art supplies. Keeping it this size helps me control my supply hold, I think."
Weekender: What is your scratchboard process and how do you add color to some of them?
McCulley: "Since I can't draw on the board, I have a white transfer paper. I take my image and use the transfer paper to put the outline of the animal on the board, separating the light areas from the dark areas. As I work on the board, I'm constantly looking back and forth at my reference photo so I can tell which area will be a highlight or a dark area. For the color process, you do it in pretty much the same way, but you scratch off a little extra because you want to have white showing. Any color you put on the black surface won't show up. I color in the white areas with colored pencils. One of my newest ones was done with watercolor. I use inks, as well. I haven't done too many with color, but the ones I've done have turned out well."
Weekender: What has been your favorite animal creation to this date? Which posed the biggest challenge?
McCulley: "My favorite happened when I first got back into drawing. When I got home from the class, the first thing I drew was an elephant with charcoal. He turned out wonderfully. I entered him into a show in Colorado and it got accepted, then it sold at the show. All of my scratchboards are pretty equally challenging."
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal in this game?
McCulley: "Never to stop creating, even when I think the quality is not good enough. To get out of my creative comfort zone a little more often. To lessen the fear that things have to be perfect and just enjoy the process. To learn more and compete less."