SUX 4: Four of the top weekend activities in and around Sioux City

1. Shape of things to come

Artist Terri Parish McGaffin will be showing her abstract paintings with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block Gallery. McGaffin's work will be seen until Nov. 30.

2. 'Jehry-curled!

Is Jehry Robinson a hip-hop artist, a singer, a spoken word artist? Um ... yes, all of the above. See this genre-defying entertainer when he plays the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3. Vendetta, Hell-oh, Vendetta!

Who doesn't want to hit the dance with a good, old-fashioned thrashing among friends? Hell Vendetta will bring its brand of death metal to Whiskey Dick's 212 Cunningham Drive, with an album release party.

4. Country by birth

Le Mars, Iowa, may be the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" but it is also Ground Zero for the musical Brown Family. The mom, daughter and two brothers will be presenting "Born Country" at 7 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Family Theatre, 11 Central Ave., N.W. Be prepare for some social distance-worthy Yee-Hawing!

