 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUX 4: Four of the top weekend activities in and around Sioux City
View Comments

SUX 4: Four of the top weekend activities in and around Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

1. Shape of things to come

Artist Terri Parish McGaffin will be showing her abstract paintings with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block Gallery. McGaffin's work will be seen until Nov. 30.

2. 'Jehry-curled!

Is Jehry Robinson a hip-hop artist, a singer, a spoken word artist? Um ... yes, all of the above. See this genre-defying entertainer when he plays the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3. Vendetta, Hell-oh, Vendetta!

Who doesn't want to hit the dance with a good, old-fashioned thrashing among friends? Hell Vendetta will bring its brand of death metal to Whiskey Dick's 212 Cunningham Drive, with an album release party.

4. Country by birth

Le Mars, Iowa, may be the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" but it is also Ground Zero for the musical Brown Family. The mom, daughter and two brothers will be presenting "Born Country" at 7 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Family Theatre, 11 Central Ave., N.W. Be prepare for some social distance-worthy Yee-Hawing! 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News