1 Bead burns!

Let’s throw beaded necklaces out of moving vehicles! What could possibly go wrong? Sioux City’s Mardi Gras Parade will be returning downtown at 6 p.m. Friday, starting at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. We believe they’ll also be throwing out projective pieces of candy as well. Feel free to bring a catcher’s mitt and goggles.

2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade An arm covered in beads hangs out from a truck in the parade on Friday in Sioux City.

2 SITP: The Encore!

What, you’ve been at Saturday in the Park all day long and still want more music? Well, then, go to the SITP After Party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., featuring Dane Louis and The Devil Who Knows.

2021 Saturday in the Park Dane Louis prepares to perform at Saturday in the Park.

3 ‘Wreck’-ing crew!

We’re not casting aspersions but Becky seems pretty wrecked to us. See the Omaha-based, four-piece band Wrecked Becky at 8 p.m. Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1211 Fifth St. Surprisingly, the group is made up of all dudes and nobody’s named Becky.

4 Goin’ green!

Don’t be green with envy. The Marion, S.D.-based band Jaded Theories will perform an 8 p.m. Saturday show at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St., with a special appearance by Aladdin Sane.

5 National Pastime!

Shout USA! when the Sioux City Explorers play a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (boo, Canada!) at 7 p.m. Monday - Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive.

Sioux City Explorers 2023 media day Explorers pitcher Solomon Bates, warms up at Lewis and Clark Park during the team's first official workout of the season Wednesday.

6 Who? Who do you think?

Meet turtles, salamander, hoot owls and an assortment of birds from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center 25th anniversary Theresa Kruid releases a rehabilitated barred owl back into the wild during the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center 25th anniversary celebration, Thu…