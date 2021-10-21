Sux 6: Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Be very afraid!

Can you tell the difference between the first "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and the eleven-ty billionth one in the series? Prove it at Horror Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Extra points if you can differentiate "Scary Movie," Parts One through Five!

2 Logan's Run

It has been a quite a ride for up-and-coming country singer Logan Mize. He has been at the top of the heap and he has been homeless. Hey, that sounds like fodder for a classic country song. Follow the maze to see Mize at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

3 Head games

Ever wanted to make a planter out of creepy doll heads? No, huh? OK, stay away from the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Hmm, we find that a bit spooky as well.

4 Monsters of a mashable variety

Perhaps, LaunchPAD's Halloween Spooktacular is more your speed. There will be treats, games and activities for your resident rugrats at 6 p.m. Thursday at the LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St.

5 Be kind to reptiles!

Here's a holiday you won't find on any calendar. Apparently, Thursday is National Reptile Day. Celebrate it from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Have you hugged your snake today?

6 Vision quest

Western Iowa Tech instructor Helen Lewis will be presenting a program on the works of photographer Edward S. Curtis at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Curtis's well-known photos helped usher in acceptance of Native American life in the early parts of the 20th century,

