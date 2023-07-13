1 Thorough-bad? No, Thorogood!

Did you know that George Thorogood’s version of “Bad to the Bone” can be heard on the soundtracks to such movies as Stephen King’s “Christine,” “Bull Durham” and “Beverly Hills Chihuahua?” No doubt, GT & The Destroyers will be also be covering this classic when they perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Orpheum, 528 Pierce St.

George Thorogood Rock singer-musician George Thorogood

2 Massacring music!

Bands calling themselves Bloodgeon, Fatal Fall or Hell Vendetta probably won’t do 1990’s boy band covers no matter how nicely they are asked. Yes, we did test out that theory. However, all three of these bands (plus six more bands) will be part of “Midwest Metal Massacre Six,” which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Floats (*of the parade and ice cream social variety)

Downtown Sioux City traffic will be even more congested, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That can only mean one thing. The River-Cade Parade will be back for its 60th year. Will floats be going two miles an hour, from Iowa to Pierce St. on Fourth? You betcha!

2022 River-Cade parade Members of the crowd compete to catch t-shirts thrown from vehicles during the annual Port of Sioux City River-Cade parade on Pierce Street in…

4 Leapin’ Lizards!

Lizards can be as tiny as a gecko or as ginormous as a Komodo Dragon. We’re guessing Sioux City-based rock band Crystal Lizard will measure up to be somewhere in the middle to those extremes. Prove us wrong by seeing Crystal Lizards in performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jolly’s on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road.

5 A novel ‘Twist!’

We always knew that former Sioux City Journal night editor Mike Lewis was a jack of all trades. But who knew he was such a talented, 19th-century singing and dancing pickpocket? See the talented Mr. Lewis as he makes his stage debut as Fagin in the Sioux City Community Theatre musical adaptation of “Oliver, with multiple performances between now and July 23 at 1401 Riverside Blvd.

6 True ‘Drew!’

Some people are just magnets for mayhem. This can be said of fictional teen detective Nancy Drew, who has been tracking crime in 175 novels over the nearly 75-year period. Twenty-five of those novels were penned by Iowa-born author Mildred Augustine. Retired University of Northern Iowa English professor Barbara Lounsberry will examine Augustine’s quirky literary career during a special 2 p.m. Sunday presentation at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.