1 Extreme music!

To audiences, the group HINDER is best known for its debut album “Extreme Behavior” and for its top-selling single “Get Stoned.” For journalists, HINDER is known as one of those acts that insist their name needs to be in caps, like KISS, INXS and NSYNC. Also worth noting, HINDER will be playing an 8 p.m. Friday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 Something for Missy!

Many people know Missy Rarrat as entertainment manager for Sioux City’s Hard Rock. Missy is also battling a rare disease that is eating up a lot of her savings. Her music friends – GypsyLover and Arson City – will be staging a benefit concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Happy July Fourth ... a few days late!

Better late than never, we guess. Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., will be hosting an all-day Stars & Stripes “Darty,” beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Prizes will be handed for guests who have the best cowboy hat, cowboy boots, belt buckle, mullet, farmer’s tan and handlebar mustache.

4 ‘Primer’ Timer!

Legendary bluesman John Primer will perform with his Real Deal Blues Band at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Downtown Live series of outdoor concerts in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.

5 From SITP to DOXX!

Fresh from their gig on Saturday in the Park’s Abe Stage, GhostCat will be playing a 9 p.m., Saturday show at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1291 Fifth St.

6 Fiddle-di-di!

Fantastic fiddler Bill Peterson learned from the very best. Specifically, he trained under Onawa-based fiddler Dwight Lamb, who happens to be a National Endowment of the Arts honoree. See Peterson – and possibly even Lamb – at a 2 p.m. Sunday concert at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

