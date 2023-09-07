1 ‘Down Under’ redneck!

When we think of Australia, our minds turn to kangaroos, Vegemite and Nicole Kidman. We do not think of rednecks. Comedian Jimmy Kuratz, who calls himself an “Australian-American redneck, may force us to change our minds. He’ll be at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. On second thought, our mind is still on Nicole Kidman.

2 ‘Rock’-y road!

Straight from Omaha, Rock Creek Coalition is a band that plays country, rock and funk. More than that, the band says their music is designed to drive you to dance. We’ll be the judge of that. You can be, too, at 9 p.m. Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1211 Fifth St.

3 ‘Zakk’ attack!

Originally from Duluth, Minnesota, country artist Zakk Grandahl calls his band ‘The Honky Tonk A**holes. Um, and that’s all we know. Wait, he’ll be performing at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St. at 9 p.m. Thursday. We don’t know if he’ll bring the A**holes.

712 Night Market Alejandra Amezcua, co-owner of the La Palapa food truck, makes a strawberry snow cone in her truck at the Yummi Blox food truck lot in Sioux C…

4 Night moves!

Have you been to the Night Market, taking place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. every Saturday at Yummi Blox, 700 W. Seventh St.? We have and had an awesome time, eating from food trucks and picking up a few doo-dads from some friendly craft vendors. Bet you’ll have fun there as well. Check it out.

Singing bowls Debbie Bernstein LaCroix plays music on a set of sound bowls.

5 Chakra sounds!

Your friends at the Weekender are the opposite of Zen. We’re cantankerous, moody and impervious to relaxation exercises. Still, we hear good things about sound healer Debbie Bernstein LaCroix who claims Tibetian singing bowls will put us in a good mood. See – and hear – her at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Who knows? We may stop by as well.

Monarch butterflies A tagged monarch butterfly is shown in this photo taken by Theresa Kruid, Woodbury County Conservation Board Naturalist.

6 Tag, you’re it!

Oh wait, that’s the wrong type of tag, isn’t it? The folks at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, will be tagging and release Monarch butterflies before they make their annual migration to Mexico. Help them out from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.