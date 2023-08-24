1 R U Emo?

Emo music is often characterized as being highly confessional and sung at the top of one’s lungs. Emo Night Brooklyn, a late night DJ-based dance party, is coming to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Friday. Leave your inhibitions at home if you’d like to join in, but be sure to bring some earplugs.

2 Disco lives!

Who said disco died when polyester and platform shoes went by the wayside? Gimme Gimme Disco will bring all of your Donna Summer, Bee Gees and Cher songs back to life at an 8 p.m. show Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St.

3 Quinn is in!

Nowadays best known as the mastermind behind Brioux City beers, Kelly Quinn is also a talented singer and musician. He’ll be a part of the summer patio series at 6 p.m. Friday at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd.

4 Stories through music!

North Dakota-based singer/songwriter Greg Hager describes himself as being a “story singer.” He talks about his life, journey and faith through song. See him perform at 2 p.m. Sunday concert at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

5 Hall of Famers!

Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Famers The Upson Downs play hits that define a generation. See them in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arnolds Park’s Rooftop Garden for a night of music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

6 Food Truck Fridays Finale!

Where did the summer go? The final Food Truck Fridays of the season will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Seventh and Pearl St. Check it out.

