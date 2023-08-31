1 Funky Mummies!

Think mummies are funky? We imagine being inside of a tomb for a long period of time might be the reason for a less-than-fresh aroma. We don't know know if the eight-piece funk band Here Come the Mummies will be performing the 8 p.m. Saturday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., straight from the sarcophagus. Hopefully, they'll take a shower first.

2 Bakersfield bad boys!

In case you were wondering, edema is what you call the build-up of fluid inside of your body. However, Adema (with an "a"), is a heavy metal band from Bakersfield, California, that will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. We have no news on if the band is suffering from stiff joints.

3 Blue-eyed soul man!

Here's a piece of movie trivia. John Belushi reportedly based his Blues Brothers Elwood Blues on legendary bluesman Curtis Salgado. See the legendary Salgado in person at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

4 Quite a 'Boon!'

A musical mainstay at Lake Okoboji, Boon and Lambert will bring their style of acoustic music to the patio at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. show from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

5 A centennial achievement!

Former Weekender writer Joanne Fox discuss the 100th anniversary of Knoepfler Chevrolet, a mainstay car dealership in Sioux City, during a 2 p.m. Sunday presentation at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. In addition, Fox will be handing out copies of her book, "100 Years of Knoepfler Chevrolet."

6 Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame-bound!

Vangarde Arts' Brent Stockton as well as veteran musicians Bobby Berge and Sam Irish Sr. are the Sioux Cityans who will be inducted in this year's Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame during a Sunday ceremony to be held in Arnolds Park, Iowa. Congratulations from all of your friends at the Weekender.

Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Brent Stockton Sioux City music promoter Brent Stockton is shown at the soundboard in Vangarde Arts, a downtown live music and arts venue he owns with his wi…