1 ‘Spin’ control!

When we think of alternative rockers the Spin Doctors, our minds go to such songs as “Two Princes” as well as blackmail-able photos of ourselves dressed in 1990s era flannel shirts and high-waisted jeans. Our fashion sense has improved but we still enjoy Spin Doctors, who will play a free RAGBRAI Kickoff Concert at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 ‘Idol’ makers!

Here’s a shocker: Even though “American Idol” has been on the air since year two of the George W. Bush administration, Ryan Seacrest looks the same as ever. However, 2018’s “AI” winner Maddie Poppe looks completely different. See this Iowa-born singer’s new image when she plays an 8 p.m. Friday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St.

maddie poppe new look Though Maddie Poppe's newest music blends R&B, pop and Americana, the 2018 "American Idol" winner said she still loves the "throwback" sou…

3 Are you jelly for these jams?

Historic Fourth Street will be the place to be for July Jam – a fundraiser for Big Iron Charities, St. Florian, Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue and the Siouxland Humane Society. Such local faves as Above the Cover and the Kris Lager Band will be playing from 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday, on Fourth Street, between Iowa and Virginia streets.

4 Feel the (Afro) beat!

We don’t know a thing about Nigerian music, but Kaleta and the Super Yamba Band are said to be among the best musicians that this Western African country has ever produced. See them play a 7 p.m. Friday show as part of the Downtown Live series of outdoor concerts in front of the lawns of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

5 Top dollar hip-hop!

G Herbo is one of the up-and-coming hip-hop artists around. He’ll be playing an all-star show at 8 p.m. Saturday at La Familia Nightclub, 420 Jackson St. Opening for him will be the always on-the-money – and Siouxland’s Choice Award-winner – C-Note Bankin.

Rapper C-NOTE BANKIN Rapper C-Note Bankin talks about his upcoming show.

6 Brews for bike (and non) bike-riders!

If our Sux 6 list seems a bit too RAGBRAI-centric, check out “Dude, Where’s My Bike?” an 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. party at Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St. Brew dude Dave Winslow will have 28 craft beers on tap, live music and food vendors for both bikers and non-bikers.

Food Jackson Street Brewing Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow said limited edition craft beers encourages consumers to try difference styles of beer.