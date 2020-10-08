SUX 6: Six of the best things to do in Siouxland

1. Industry Friends need not apply
The Enemies of the Industry Tour will be making a 5 p.m. Sunday stop at Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive. Joining the tour will be such antisocial sorts as Nyro the Madman, Tim Torment and Mob Scene. Eh, who needs friends, anyway?
2. Swing, baby, swing!
"Siouxland Swing," a jazz quintet made up of recent Morningside College graduates, will be performing for a streaming Facebook concert, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. Log onto Facebook.com/sclandc unless you're some square from Squaresville!
3. Deranged in downtown Sioux City
If you hear some howling on Fourth Street, hopefully, it is coming from the ghouls at The Fear Factory and Nightmare on Fourth Street. They'll be doin' some primo spooking, Friday and Saturday, at 1227 Fourth St.
4. Country Cool!
Wanna get your cowboy hat out of the closet? Country singer Dane Louis will be shredding his ax big time at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. If we're lucky, he'll also be playing some music.
5. Bouncy houses and other horrors!
Bouncy houses, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting, oh the humanity! Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, will be providing bone-shivering activity at 5 p.m. Friday during its Great Halloween Festival! There are pony rides, too! OMG!
6. Games people play
What goes together better than a game of Parcheesi and a pepperoni panini? Both will be available at Board Game Night, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Brightside Cafe, 525 Fourth St. For a $5 cover, you can check out the Cafe's never-ending library of games!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!