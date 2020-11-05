SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

1. Desperado means, desperado measures!

There was a time when music from the band Eagles was heard on every movie soundtrack and beer commercial ever made. Relive those days and make fun of your dad's shag haircut when the cover band Hotel Desperado takes it to the limit at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2. 'Mark' it on your calendar

Omaha-based country singer Mark Blankman will be yee-hawing his way through a music set beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. Wait, is this Blankman any relation to "Blankman," that funny Damon Wayans movie from the '90s? No ... and, we admit it, we did check!

3. 'Lynch' mobbed

Two things you should know about stand-up comic Drew Lynch. The former "America's Got Talent" contestant acquired a stutter due to a freak softball accident and his dog Stella has her own YouTube series. Oh, here's another thing: Lynch will be performing at The Orpheum, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

4. Puck o'plenty!