SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

1. Desperado means, desperado measures!
There was a time when music from the band Eagles was heard on every movie soundtrack and beer commercial ever made. Relive those days and make fun of your dad's shag haircut when the cover band Hotel Desperado takes it to the limit at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
2. 'Mark' it on your calendar
Omaha-based country singer Mark Blankman will be yee-hawing his way through a music set beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. Wait, is this Blankman any relation to "Blankman," that funny Damon Wayans movie from the '90s? No ... and, we admit it, we did check!
3. 'Lynch' mobbed
Two things you should know about stand-up comic Drew Lynch. The former "America's Got Talent" contestant acquired a stutter due to a freak softball accident and his dog Stella has her own YouTube series. Oh, here's another thing: Lynch will be performing at The Orpheum, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
4. Puck o'plenty!
Here's a sign of the times: hockey fans used to get free swag like pucks or T-shirts. Now, the first 1,400 attendees at the Sioux City Musketeers home opener (at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive) will receive a free face mask (courtesy of Floyd Valley Healthcare).
5. Meat market
Are you gonna be grilling, braising or, if you're like us, accidentally incinerating meat this holiday season? Empirical Foods will be hosting a protein-packed sale on its most popular products at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Tyson Events Center. More food for thought: the proceeds will go toward the United Way of Siouxland.
6. Meat market, part deux
Ladies may be excited that Hunks: The Show will be coming to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Thursday. Um ... excuse us while we renew our gym membership.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!