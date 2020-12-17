SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

1 Christmas movies, boozy cocktails!
When it come to National Lampoon movies, we're closer to "Van Wilder" territory than that of "Christmas Vacation." However, The Marquee's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation party, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1225 Fourth St., sounds promising. Will they show the movie? Yes, and meh. Will they be making the infamous "Cousin Eddie's Cocktail" (Southern Comfort, Butterscotch Schnapps and egg nog)? Yes, and yay!
2 Making a 'Mark'
When it comes to music, Omaha has always been a bit underrated. Remember, it was the hometown of hipster Conor Oberst, superstar songwriter Terry Lewis and the late, great Elliott Smith. It is also the home base for country crooner Mark Blankman, who will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 4th St.
3 (Santa) Hat Trick
As you know, the Weekender loves sports that involve sticks, flying pucks and, if you're a spectator, drinking beer. The Sioux City Musketeers will be taking on the Tri City Storm (at 7:05 p.m. Friday) and the Lincoln Stars (at 7:05 p.m. Saturday) at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
4 Hey birdie, birdie!
Can you tell the difference the Belted Kingfisher, the Red-breasted Nuthatch and the Eastern Screech Owl? Hey, wasn't that last one the dude from "Saved By The Bell"? We don't know, but Bill Huser does. He and several other nature enthusiasts will be participating in the National Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count, at several Siouxland locations, on Saturday. Contact Bill, by phone or by bird call, at 712-574-3107 for details.
5 'Tis the season to strike up the (socially distant) band!
Always a highlight of the holiday season is "Christmas with the Symphony," a special concert with Ryan Haskins and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. They're playing at The Orpheum, right? Nuh-uh, not this year! Watch them at 7 p.m. Saturday on KTIV instead. Eh ... COVID!
6 Dark days, darker brews!
Is it getting dark in here? Yup, and the days are getting shorter and shorter. Don't be sad. Sit down and have brewmaster Dave Winslow pour you a cold one. Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St., will be hosting a Winter Solstice Party, beginning at 3 p.m. Monday.
