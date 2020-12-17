SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

1 Christmas movies, boozy cocktails!

When it come to National Lampoon movies, we're closer to "Van Wilder" territory than that of "Christmas Vacation." However, The Marquee's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation party, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1225 Fourth St., sounds promising. Will they show the movie? Yes, and meh. Will they be making the infamous "Cousin Eddie's Cocktail" (Southern Comfort, Butterscotch Schnapps and egg nog)? Yes, and yay!

2 Making a 'Mark'

When it comes to music, Omaha has always been a bit underrated. Remember, it was the hometown of hipster Conor Oberst, superstar songwriter Terry Lewis and the late, great Elliott Smith. It is also the home base for country crooner Mark Blankman, who will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 4th St.

3 (Santa) Hat Trick

As you know, the Weekender loves sports that involve sticks, flying pucks and, if you're a spectator, drinking beer. The Sioux City Musketeers will be taking on the Tri City Storm (at 7:05 p.m. Friday) and the Lincoln Stars (at 7:05 p.m. Saturday) at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

4 Hey birdie, birdie!