SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

1. Dan Bublitz Comedy Show
Join comedian Dan Bublitz at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., as he prepares for his upcoming comedy special at 8 p.m. Friday
2. Outside Mullingar
Lamb Theatre, 417 Market St, opens its 41st season Friday with an in person production of "Outside Mullingar." The show runs through Oct. 4. Go to www.lambtheatre.com for performance dates and times
3. Art in the Park
Check out local artwork at Latham Park, 1915 S. Lemon St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The annual festival features old and new artists.
4. Drive-in movie
Join ISU Extension and Outreach of Woodbury Country for an outdoor showing of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul for 4-H programs at 8 p.m. Saturday at South Sioux City's drive-in theater at 1280 Riverview Drive.
5. Live music
They're back! Party band Trust returns to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., for a performance at 9 p.m. Saturday.
6. Pets on Parade
Bring your furry friend to Riverside Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Take a leisurely 1-mile walk with your pet or race in a timed 5K run.
