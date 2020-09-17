SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Dan Bublitz Comedy Show

Join comedian Dan Bublitz at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., as he prepares for his upcoming comedy special at 8 p.m. Friday

2. Outside Mullingar

Lamb Theatre, 417 Market St, opens its 41st season Friday with an in person production of "Outside Mullingar." The show runs through Oct. 4. Go to www.lambtheatre.com for performance dates and times

3. Art in the Park

Check out local artwork at Latham Park, 1915 S. Lemon St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The annual festival features old and new artists.

4. Drive-in movie

Join ISU Extension and Outreach of Woodbury Country for an outdoor showing of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul for 4-H programs at 8 p.m. Saturday at South Sioux City's drive-in theater at 1280 Riverview Drive.

