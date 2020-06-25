You are the owner of this article.
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend
Noah Towns and the Other Brothers

Noah Towns & The Other Brothers performed with GhostShip and GypsyLover at last week's Road To Vegas. 

 Provided

1. Michael Moncada and Whiskey High

The music is back. Join Iowa’s Country Rock Back Michael Moncada and Whiskey High at Beer Can Alley at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at 1109 Fourth St.

2. Swap on the Block

Booths full of vintage goods, instruments, and household items will be available during Swap on the Block held at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1309 Pierce St.

3. Midwest Madness Tour invades!

Who's ready for racing? You've got opportunities in Harlan, Iowa, and Jefferson, S.D.

The Harlan event is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shelby County Speedway, 314 Fourth St.  The Jefferson one begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the New Raceway Park, 33327 484th St.

4. Noah Towns and The Other Brothers

This week's name on the Marquee: Noah Towns and the Other Brothers. The show begins at  9 p.m. Friday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

Sioux City Municipal Band

5. More where that came from

And, just in case you haven't had enough, try Country Band In Due Time, also at 9 p.m., also at the Marquee. But, this time, on Saturday.

6, End the weekend with a bang with the Municipal Band

Join the Municipal Band for its second performance of the 2020 season at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Grandview Park. Because it's in the park, there's plenty of opportunity for social distancing.

