SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. 'Soul sistah'

"Hey sistah, go sistah, soul sistah, flow sistah!" Alright, this is one of the few times when memorizing "Lady Marmalade" has worked in our favor. Sioux City's favorite soul singer Emily Johnson will be performing a soulful set of songs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Will she "gitchee, gitchee, ya-ya?" One never knows.

2. Red dirt, country blue!

Country singer and musician Ben Grillet will be bringing his distinctive red dirt country to Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday. A performer who has been Saturday in the Park as well as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, we reckon Grillet has more tattoos than any other country entertainers.

3. Jump for Koy!

Growing up in Tacoma, Washington, and Las Vegas to American and Filipino parents, the former Joseph Glenn Herbert is best known for appearing more than 140 times on "Chelsea Lately." He'll be bringing his "Social Distance Tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. We don't know how he'll do his act. Megaphone, maybe?

4. Solitude? Yeah, we can relate.