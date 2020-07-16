Sux 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Cars, motorcycles and more

Join Scene of the Cars for its annual car show event at its new location, the Dakota Thurston County Fairgrounds, 1527 Stable Dr, South Sioux City. Bring the family to enjoy cars, races, music, and food starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

2. Sometimes Salvation

This Black Crowes Tribute band pays tribute to the 30th anniversary release of the "Shake Your Moneymaker" album. Join them at the Marquee, 1225 4th St, at 9 p.m. Friday.

3. Gary & Dani show

Gary and Dani Tompkins, a country rock duo, will be at Four Brothers Bar and Grill for its Patio Series. Come enjoy live music, food, and cold drinks from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday at 3322 Singing Hills Blvd.

4. Heath Davis & Johnny Vee

Solo acoustics musicians come together to play classics and modern day hits. Heath Davis and Johnny Vee will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 3rd St. 6 p.m. on Friday.

5. Five years of brewing