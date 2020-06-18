SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

- Ready to camp? Ickey Nickel's Biker Bash offers two days of free camping plus lots of activities for bikers, including live music. The event starts June 19 at the Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill.
- Live music heats up at the Marquee this weekend. Dane Louis performs at 9 p.m. Saturday.
- Eager to get outside and do a little social distance shopping? The Singing Hills Secondhand Findings and Furnishings starts its weekly swap meet Sunday, offering have a field full of vendors with everything from jewelry to collectibles. The event begins at noon and runs until 4 p.m. Secondhand Findings is located at 4400 S. York St.
- If the heat doesn't kill you, the length of the day may. This Saturday is Summer Solstice -- the longest day of the year. If that scares you, just be sure you hydrate and you wear sunscreen.
- Remember that old joke, "When is children's day?" It was probably dreamed up by a father who felt kids got too much attention. This Sunday, dad gets the spotlight. Be sure to give him credit and don't forget to ask the question. The right answer, of course, is "every day is children's day."
- If you're a Kardashian, you think every day is National Selfie Day but, no, that's reserved for Sunday, too. So if dad is so inclined, have him hold the cellphone while you get a two-for-one out of the deal. You can post it, too, and look like you're really a great kid.
