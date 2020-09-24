SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alley Art Festival

Watch as the alleys of downtown Sioux City are taken over with art. Have a fun day with the many art vendors, food trucks and live music this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Fall Shopping & Food Trucks

Join the Sioux City Community Theatre for a day of shopping and food trucks from its parking lot, 1401 Riverside Blvd., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown is back in the neighborhood (sort of). He played Battery Park last year. Now, he'll appear virtually at the Tyson Events Center. The drive-in concert will be streamed to the Tyson, 401 Gordon Drive, at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 26.

Catch a show or watch from home with Lamb Theatre