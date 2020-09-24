SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

Alley Art Festival
Watch as the alleys of downtown Sioux City are taken over with art. Have a fun day with the many art vendors, food trucks and live music this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Fall Shopping & Food Trucks
Join the Sioux City Community Theatre for a day of shopping and food trucks from its parking lot, 1401 Riverside Blvd., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kane Brown
Kane Brown is back in the neighborhood (sort of). He played Battery Park last year. Now, he'll appear virtually at the Tyson Events Center. The drive-in concert will be streamed to the Tyson, 401 Gordon Drive, at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
Catch a show or watch from home with Lamb Theatre
The wait is over! Lamb Theatre, 417 Market St., is reopening for live shows again. Now until Oct. 4, catch its first production in months, “Outside Mullingar.” Lamb Theatre gives the audience a chance to see it in person or from the comfort of their own homes. Get tickets online at www.lambtheatre.com.
Vangarde Arts present Guitarist Johnny A
Ten venues, and one night. New England based Guitarist Johnny A. will be doing a live-stream that people all over the Midwest can see on Friday, Sept. 25.
Oktoberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Jackson Street Brewery, 607 Fifth St., featuring new beers and Big Rene’s BBQ this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
