SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. A Show of Biblical Proportion!
In a sign of the times, playwright David Javerbaum acknowledged the premise of "An Act of God" came from a series of funny tweets. However, the show's script certainly consists of more than 280 characters. See the finished product play at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., between Thursday and Sunday. Or see it streaming at Lambtheatre.com.
2. Spencer: For Hire
Sioux City-based singer-songwriter Spencer Aspleaf will be rocking the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to his solo stuff, the always-in-demand Spencer is also the guitarist for Port Nocturnal. Please support our local community of musicians because they are a hardworking group of artists.
3. Christmas in the Country
For nearly a quarter-of-a-century, Rob and Joyce Scheitler have been sharing their large Christmas display with the general public. This year is no different. From 5 to 10 p.m., every night between now and Dec. 31, head on over to 18481 Impala Ave., seven miles west of Le Mars on Highway 3, to see Christmas Acres. According to Rob, the couple starts decorating in August. The electric bills? Don't even ask!
4. 'Zach' to the Future
Alright, we should lay off the punny headlines ... after this one. Country entertainer Tim Zach will be laying down some musical tracks at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. Will he have a time-traveling DeLorean waiting in back? Probably not, but that would be hella cool!
5. Comedy Tonight!
Tell me if you've heard this one already? Yup, the news is pretty funny these days. Thankfully, local stand-ups like Drake Strong, Josh Augustine and Angel Bahmer can make us laugh. See 'em on stage at Marty's Tap, 1306 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.
6. Go west, young man
Ever since newspaper editor Horace Greeley coined the phrase, "Go West, Young Man," plenty of people have been heeding that advice. Mary Anne Redding knows that. This is the reason she has curated nearly 130 photographs for "Magnetic Life: The Enduring Allure of the American West," which is running now through Jan. 17 at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
