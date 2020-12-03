SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. A Show of Biblical Proportion!

In a sign of the times, playwright David Javerbaum acknowledged the premise of "An Act of God" came from a series of funny tweets. However, the show's script certainly consists of more than 280 characters. See the finished product play at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., between Thursday and Sunday. Or see it streaming at Lambtheatre.com.

2. Spencer: For Hire

Sioux City-based singer-songwriter Spencer Aspleaf will be rocking the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to his solo stuff, the always-in-demand Spencer is also the guitarist for Port Nocturnal. Please support our local community of musicians because they are a hardworking group of artists.

3. Christmas in the Country

For nearly a quarter-of-a-century, Rob and Joyce Scheitler have been sharing their large Christmas display with the general public. This year is no different. From 5 to 10 p.m., every night between now and Dec. 31, head on over to 18481 Impala Ave., seven miles west of Le Mars on Highway 3, to see Christmas Acres. According to Rob, the couple starts decorating in August. The electric bills? Don't even ask!