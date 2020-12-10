SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 How much is that doggy in the window?

Meet Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd who is the 2020 Little Yellow Dog for The Journal's Goodfellow Charities. This blue-eyed bundle of fur can be yours if you wanna bid virtually at noon Saturday. Go to siouxcityjournal.com for more details.

2 Santa's got a brand new Zoom!

What's a busy, much-in-demand, multitasker like Kris Kringle to do during a pre-Christmas crunch time? Schedule a Zoom meeting, of course. If you want your little elf to experience an online convo with the North Pole's favorite inhabitant, better register at TysonCenter.com for a Zoom time on either Saturday or Sunday. After all, handwritten notes to the big guy are so last year!

3 Seasonal Rhythm & Blues

The Sioux City-based Servant Shop describe themselves as being two dudes who play "blues and rock louder than any oversized metal band." Bring a mask ... and some earplugs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Joy to the World ... for three shows on Saturday!