SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 How much is that doggy in the window?
Meet Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd who is the 2020 Little Yellow Dog for The Journal's Goodfellow Charities. This blue-eyed bundle of fur can be yours if you wanna bid virtually at noon Saturday. Go to siouxcityjournal.com for more details.
2 Santa's got a brand new Zoom!
What's a busy, much-in-demand, multitasker like Kris Kringle to do during a pre-Christmas crunch time? Schedule a Zoom meeting, of course. If you want your little elf to experience an online convo with the North Pole's favorite inhabitant, better register at TysonCenter.com for a Zoom time on either Saturday or Sunday. After all, handwritten notes to the big guy are so last year!
3 Seasonal Rhythm & Blues
The Sioux City-based Servant Shop describe themselves as being two dudes who play "blues and rock louder than any oversized metal band." Bring a mask ... and some earplugs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4 Joy to the World ... for three shows on Saturday!
You gotta admire the gospel singing Brown Family. When they commit to a schedule, they really commit to it! See mom Shelly and her kids at "Joy to the World," a Christmas concert at the Brown Century Theater, 11 Central Ave., N.W., Le Mars, Iowa, between now and Dec. 23. Are they actually performing three times on Saturday? Yes, at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Phew!
5 A crafty kid Christmas
Want something to keep your pint-sized Martha Stewart busy during the holidays? Pick up a winter craft box -- with up to five different crafts -- at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.
6. Holiday at the Homestead
What can be more festive than seeing your homestead lit up in lights? Um ... seeing someone else's homestead lit up because you're too lazy! Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve will brightening up the boonies from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.
