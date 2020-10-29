 Skip to main content
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. MASKquerade Ball?

Since we're all masked due to COVID-19, everyday can be Halloween! At least that's what the folks at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., think. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, they're asking everyone to dress up in attire from their favorite decade, while Sioux City native Jacob Martin performs with the bands VEGAS and ANA for a night of capitalized fun! 

2. Ax Man!

You may not know who John Grimaldi is but we bet the name "Studebaker John" will ring a bell for fans of legendary Chicago Blues. Studebaker John & The Hawks will be burning up the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

Hardline Coffee Company

Nisa Salmen

3. Downward Dog, with extra cream and sugar

OK, bear with us. Yoga and latte may be a quirky combo, but we love the way Hardline Coffee Co.'s Nisa Salmon keeps us caffeinated. Hardline, 611 Fifth St., is partnering up with Evolve Yoga for Coffee & Movement, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. 

4. Pizza & Panic 

Who says Halloween is just for kids? Put the rugrats to bed and head on over to Maudes Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, Southern Hills Mall, for a Maude's After Dark Halloween Party, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. Come in costume for a chance to win cash and prizes! Ooh-ooh, let's hurry up and find a pizza costume!

SUSAN B. ANTHONY

16 years after the government stopped minting the unpopular Susan B. Anthony dollar, seen in this 1979 file photo, stocks of the coin are running low and the Clinton administration says it's open to considering a new dollar coin. "As the Susan B. Anthonys run out, we may very well need to have new dollar coins,'' Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin said, Thursday, March 6, 1997. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

5. A Woman to Remember

Susan B. Anthony? Wasn't she the dame whose mug was on that stupid dollar coin? Yes, but this social reformer and women's right activist was so much more. Plus she had a little-known connection to Sioux City, according to historian Russ Gifford. View "Susan B. Anthony & Sioux City," at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Betty Strong Encounter Center's Facebook page.

6. Real-life Creatures of the Night!

Let's see, we know lounge lizards and alley cats, but those are just the people in our posse. If you want to learn about real creatures of the night,  take a hike on the Donkey's Run loop at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City. For its Creature of the Night Scavenger Hunt, Saturday, you could win a prize.

