SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. MASKquerade Ball?

Since we're all masked due to COVID-19, everyday can be Halloween! At least that's what the folks at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., think. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, they're asking everyone to dress up in attire from their favorite decade, while Sioux City native Jacob Martin performs with the bands VEGAS and ANA for a night of capitalized fun!

2. Ax Man!

You may not know who John Grimaldi is but we bet the name "Studebaker John" will ring a bell for fans of legendary Chicago Blues. Studebaker John & The Hawks will be burning up the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

3. Downward Dog, with extra cream and sugar

OK, bear with us. Yoga and latte may be a quirky combo, but we love the way Hardline Coffee Co.'s Nisa Salmon keeps us caffeinated. Hardline, 611 Fifth St., is partnering up with Evolve Yoga for Coffee & Movement, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

4. Pizza & Panic