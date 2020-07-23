SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's time for a party

Marto Brewing Company, 930 Fourth St., is turning one! Join the staff all week for special beer, along with double bottles on July 25.

Ready to rock?

Guitarist Eli Dykstra will play the outdoor venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., beginning at 6 p.m. July 24. Hard Rock is testing the water with outdoor concerts that feature plenty of social distancing.

Mini Greek Festival

Ready for another weekend of Greek treats? Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Sixth Street will be holding its mini Greek fest beginning at 11 a.m. July 25 and 26. Look for gyros, Greek fries, spanakopita, Greek salad and assorted pastries at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Sixth St.

Putting for pooches