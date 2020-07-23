SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

It's time for a party
Marto Brewing Company, 930 Fourth St., is turning one! Join the staff all week for special beer, along with double bottles on July 25.
Ready to rock?
Guitarist Eli Dykstra will play the outdoor venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., beginning at 6 p.m. July 24. Hard Rock is testing the water with outdoor concerts that feature plenty of social distancing.
Mini Greek Festival
Ready for another weekend of Greek treats? Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Sixth Street will be holding its mini Greek fest beginning at 11 a.m. July 25 and 26. Look for gyros, Greek fries, spanakopita, Greek salad and assorted pastries at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Sixth St.
Putting for pooches
Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue is hosting a golf tournament at Covington Golf Course, 497 Golf Road, South Sioux City, at noon July 25. There will be dogs, around five at a time that, to hand out. All dogs are adoptable.
Kids Days 2020
The Sioux City Public Museum is back open and will feature Kids Days from 10 a.m to noon Thursdays and Saturdays until Aug.1. The event is designed to let families safely experience the museum at 607 Fourth St.
An online option
Join the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter for a special and virtual reunion concert with Jack and Mike Langley. The father-son duo will entertain with their usual flair at 2 p.m. July 26.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!