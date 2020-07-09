SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Quarantine Escape

It's back! Quarantine Escape at the Ickey Nickel will be a weekend full of cars from the past and present, with demos and car competitions, starting at noon on Friday, July 10.

2. Dane Louis chills

Enjoy the outdoors and have a drink with country singer Dane Louis at Buffalo Alice's Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

3. Music in The Pasture

South Sioux City's outdoor coffee shop, The Koffee Knechtion, invites you to sing your favorite songs with DJ Dario. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music and food beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

4.Not up for going out?

Join the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center for its live spotlight on singer Amy Ellsworth at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. The rocker will offer a host of hits.

5. Find Alfalfa