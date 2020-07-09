You are the owner of this article.
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

The Ickey Nickel
Contributed

1. Quarantine Escape

It's back! Quarantine Escape at the Ickey Nickel will be a weekend full of cars from the past and present, with demos and car competitions, starting at noon on Friday, July 10.

2. Dane Louis chills

Enjoy the outdoors and have a drink with country singer Dane Louis at Buffalo Alice's Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

3. Music in The Pasture

South Sioux City's outdoor coffee shop, The Koffee Knechtion, invites you to sing your favorite songs with DJ Dario.  Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music and food beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

Amy Ellsworth

Ellsworth

4.Not up for going out?

Join the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center for its live spotlight on singer Amy Ellsworth at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. The rocker will offer a host of hits.

5. Find Alfalfa

For some fresh air, go out to the Adam's Homestead in North Sioux City and learn more about snakes. (No touching required). Look for posters with hints all over the nature preserve to find Alfalfa. The trek runs through July 13.

6. Cool off

What's the best way too cool off during a hot summer day? Try swimming at one of the pools that are open. Or you can run through the sprinkler or slip and slide at home. It's a great way to beat the heat.

The graffiti on the Grandview Park bandshell, a 1930s structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was found just a day after racist graffiti was found on a restroom at War Eagle Park.

 

