SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Quarantine Escape
It's back! Quarantine Escape at the Ickey Nickel will be a weekend full of cars from the past and present, with demos and car competitions, starting at noon on Friday, July 10.
2. Dane Louis chills
Enjoy the outdoors and have a drink with country singer Dane Louis at Buffalo Alice's Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.
3. Music in The Pasture
South Sioux City's outdoor coffee shop, The Koffee Knechtion, invites you to sing your favorite songs with DJ Dario. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music and food beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10.
4.Not up for going out?
Join the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center for its live spotlight on singer Amy Ellsworth at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. The rocker will offer a host of hits.
5. Find Alfalfa
For some fresh air, go out to the Adam's Homestead in North Sioux City and learn more about snakes. (No touching required). Look for posters with hints all over the nature preserve to find Alfalfa. The trek runs through July 13.
6. Cool off
What's the best way too cool off during a hot summer day? Try swimming at one of the pools that are open. Or you can run through the sprinkler or slip and slide at home. It's a great way to beat the heat.
