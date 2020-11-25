SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Santa ... under glass!
Even the threat of COVID-19 won't keep a certain North Pole inhabitant from making his seasonal rounds. OK, we're lying about that. Put on that damn "Naughty List" again. Starting from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday and every Saturday through Dec. 19, Downtown Partners and UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital will let "rugrats" confab with St. Nick during "Santa in the Window" at the Warrior Hotel, Sixth & Nebraska St. Kids can talk outside, via a handy mic, while the Jolly One, who will also be mic'ed, jots down notes. 'tis the season for social distancing!
2. Happy 'heavy metal' holidays!
What is your favorite Christmas carol? If you said "Stairway to Heaven," you're probably already going to see Gallows Pole, a Led Zeppelin Tribute Plan that is taking the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 7 p.m. Saturday!
3. Greeting from The Griswolds
Some people love "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" so much that the thought of two hours worth of Chevy Chase, every holiday season, make up for the nightmare that was "Cops & Robbersons." Discuss this with Chevy -- as well as Beverly D'Angelo -- during a "'Virtual' Christmas Vacation with the Griswold" -- a live, interactive presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday. Get tickets and a device at TysonCenter.com.
4. Talking (or singing) turkey at Vangarde Arts
Do you know where you're gonna be on Thanksgiving Night. If you're not zonked out on Tryptophan, head on over to Open Mic Night at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. If you're lousy, someone might give you the bird!
5. Pop up shopping with a caffeinated twist!
Nisa Salmen and her caffeinated crew at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St., will be conducting their annual Holiday Pop Up Sale, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. While you're downtown, don't forget it this event coincides with Small Business Saturday!
6. Ice Cream Capital-bound for Christmas!
In case you didn't know, Le Mars, Iowa -- home of Blue Bunny Ice Cream -- is the "Ice Cream Capital of the World." Grab a scoop when "Hometown Christmas in Le Mars" -- an interactive lighting of a 26-foor Christmas is lit up -- at 6 p.m. Saturday at Facebook.com/ChristmasinLeMars. Yeah, we know it isn't the same as being in the crowd. But you can stay comfy at home.
