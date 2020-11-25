SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Santa ... under glass!

Even the threat of COVID-19 won't keep a certain North Pole inhabitant from making his seasonal rounds. OK, we're lying about that. Put on that damn "Naughty List" again. Starting from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday and every Saturday through Dec. 19, Downtown Partners and UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital will let "rugrats" confab with St. Nick during "Santa in the Window" at the Warrior Hotel, Sixth & Nebraska St. Kids can talk outside, via a handy mic, while the Jolly One, who will also be mic'ed, jots down notes. 'tis the season for social distancing!

2. Happy 'heavy metal' holidays!

What is your favorite Christmas carol? If you said "Stairway to Heaven," you're probably already going to see Gallows Pole, a Led Zeppelin Tribute Plan that is taking the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 7 p.m. Saturday!

3. Greeting from The Griswolds