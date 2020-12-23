SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 Were the Muskies on Santa's 'Nice' List?

Pucks will be a-flying when the Sioux City Musketeers take on rivals the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. If the Muskies want to be on Santa's "nice" list, there is still time. The big guy likes chocolate chip cookies and prefers a seat close to the action!

2 Musicians benefiting a worthwhile cause

Please peruse the Weekender's cover story on "Sioux City All-Stars Unplugged," a benefit for The Warming Shelter at 8 p.m. Saturday, at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Even if you can't make the show, The Warming Shelter -- and all other nonprofits -- can sure use your help this season.

3 Get in touch with your inner 'Spider-Man'

Ready to climb a wall after visiting relatives on Christmas? Good, Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, has a climbing wall that is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The ability to shoot webs from your wrist is not a prerequisite.

4 Discover what owls eat ... cuz, why not?