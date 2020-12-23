SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 Were the Muskies on Santa's 'Nice' List?
Pucks will be a-flying when the Sioux City Musketeers take on rivals the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. If the Muskies want to be on Santa's "nice" list, there is still time. The big guy likes chocolate chip cookies and prefers a seat close to the action!
2 Musicians benefiting a worthwhile cause
Please peruse the Weekender's cover story on "Sioux City All-Stars Unplugged," a benefit for The Warming Shelter at 8 p.m. Saturday, at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Even if you can't make the show, The Warming Shelter -- and all other nonprofits -- can sure use your help this season.
3 Get in touch with your inner 'Spider-Man'
Ready to climb a wall after visiting relatives on Christmas? Good, Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, has a climbing wall that is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The ability to shoot webs from your wrist is not a prerequisite.
4 Discover what owls eat ... cuz, why not?
Having you ever wondered what an owl likes to chow down on? OK, we've never wondered either. However, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, has an owl pellet program with classes from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.
5 Remembering the man in black
There are few performers who remain forever cool. The legendary Johnny Cash is such a performer. You still have until Jan. 10, 2021 to see "1968: A Folsom Redemption" -- a photo exhibit chronicling his mid-career comeback -- that is now at the Sioux City Public Museum Museum, 607 Fourth St.
6 Receive a fruitcake, give that sucker away!
We're not big on regifting but desperate times call for desperate actions. National Fruitcake Day takes on Sunday. So, plan accordingly.