SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1. SUX Pride Festival

This weekend you have an opportunity to show support for LGBTQ friends. The 2020 SUX Pride Festival, which had been scheduled in the spring, has moved to August. The event -- which includes everything from family fun to adult drag shows -- begins at noon Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

2. Songs of Inspiration

If you've felt a bit down lately, head to Le Mars. The Brown family has songs of hope and inspiration in its latest show. Curtain time is 7 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Browns' Theatre, 11 Central Ave. NW.

3. Junk in the Park

Ever have one of those days when you wanted to buy something, but you didn't know what? Morningside Commercial Club is staging its Third Annual Junk in the Park event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4005 Morningside Ave. There's sure to be something you just have to take home.

4.Free Family Movie Night at the drive-in

If you've never experienced the fun of a drive-in theater, this could be your week. US Cellular is hosting a free family movie night Friday and Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.