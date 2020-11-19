SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

For the past four years, musician Nick Carter has been hosting a "Did You Play Your Guitar Today?" fundraiser, giving away guitars to underprivileged kids. This year's fundraiser will occur at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Will you be helping out the next Eddie Van Halen? Maybe.

4. Too flattered to be plattered?

Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave., is holding an art class in which you can learn how to make a Christmas platter. The class takes place at 6 p.m. Friday. Since they will also serve wine, you can also get plastered while making your very own platters. Though that is not advised.

5. Be artsy and crafty

Get inspired and/or pick up a one-of-a-kind gift at the 2020 Holiday Collection Craft Fair, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Go to TysonCenter.com to reserve a time, since scheduling will be staggered due to coronavirus.

6. Is your pet model-worthy?

Is Fido or Kitty especially photogenic? Of course! Then, go to the Siouxland Humane Society's "Paws and Claws" fundraiser. If you shell out $35, a professional photographic will snap pictures of your favorite four-legged companion, now through Sunday at 823 Gordon Drive. Here's an extra incentive: you can get your picture immediately! Um ... that is, if your pet doesn't mind.

