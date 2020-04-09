SUX 6: Six top things to do (while social distancing) in Sioux City this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. The easiest SUX 6 in Weekender history?

Guess what the six top things to do in Sioux City this week are? Well, there ain't any, so there! OK, that's not right. In this COVID-19 era, we just have to be more creative in our activities.

2. Tastees, Billy Boys and Charlie Boys are incredibly freezable

Even in a pandemic, we can still partake in taverns, Sioux City's gift to American gluttony. Tastee In & Out's Tastees, Billy Boy Drive-Thru's Billy Boys and Miles Inn's Charlie Boys are available, via drive-thru, and can be freezed for safe keeping.

3. Get sloshed with help from your fave local brewery

In case you were wondering, a growler is a crap-load of beer in glass form and a crowler is a crap-load of beer in can form. Our friends at Jackson St. Brewing, Marto Brewing Co. and Brioux City Brewing will certainly appreciate it.

4. Learn a new hobby, skill or ... gasp ... do something useful!

Since we're self-quarantining, we might as well be productive. Even want to learn a new language, try out a new exercise and follow a new interest? There's an app -- or a website or YouTube video for that!