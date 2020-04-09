You are the owner of this article.
SUX 6: Six top things to do (while social distancing) in Sioux City this weekend
drive-thru foods

A Tastee and onion chips from Tastee's In & Out.

 Dawn J. Sagert, The Weekender file

1. The easiest SUX 6 in Weekender history?

Guess what the six top things to do in Sioux City this week are? Well, there ain't any, so there! OK, that's not right. In this COVID-19 era, we just have to be more creative in our activities. 

2. Tastees, Billy Boys and Charlie Boys are incredibly freezable

Food Charlie Boy

Monte Colfack of Kingsley, Iowa, rarely turns down a food challenge; or food, for that matter. Colfack is shown dining on Charlie Boys at Miles Inn in Sioux City.

Even in a pandemic, we can still partake in taverns, Sioux City's gift to American gluttony. Tastee In & Out's Tastees, Billy Boy Drive-Thru's Billy Boys and Miles Inn's Charlie Boys are available, via drive-thru, and can be freezed for safe keeping.

3. Get sloshed with help from your fave local brewery

Jackson Street Brewing summer beers

Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow samples one of his beers as a glass of his Sioux City Sour with blood orange puree sits on the bar in front of him. Winslow said sour beers are becoming increasingly popular as the temps heat up.

In case you were wondering, a growler is a crap-load of beer in glass form and a crowler is a crap-load of beer in can form. Our friends at Jackson St. Brewing, Marto Brewing Co. and Brioux City Brewing will certainly appreciate it.

4. Learn a new hobby, skill or ... gasp ... do something useful!

Since we're self-quarantining, we might as well be productive. Even want to learn a new language, try out a new exercise and follow a new interest? There's an app -- or a website or YouTube video for that!

5. Help your fellow human!

COVID-19 masks

Dress maker Joi Mahon holds a bin of masks at her Sioux City shop, Designer Joi's Sewing Factory. Finished masks as well as donated fabrics can be left at Mahon's 4011 Floyd Blvd. store.

Sioux City-based dress designer Joi Mahon is collecting handmade fabric masks at her 4011 Floyd Blvd. store. Even if you're a butterfingers when it comes to sewing, Join is accepting material for donations. Check her out on Facebook.com.

6. More important, stay smart, stay inside and stay healthy!

Suppose that goes without saying. This crisis can't last forever. We'll party after all of this is done. 

