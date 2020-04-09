SUX 6: Six top things to do (while social distancing) in Sioux City this weekend

1. The easiest SUX 6 in Weekender history?
Guess what the six top things to do in Sioux City this week are? Well, there ain't any, so there! OK, that's not right. In this COVID-19 era, we just have to be more creative in our activities.
2. Tastees, Billy Boys and Charlie Boys are incredibly freezable
Even in a pandemic, we can still partake in taverns, Sioux City's gift to American gluttony. Tastee In & Out's Tastees, Billy Boy Drive-Thru's Billy Boys and Miles Inn's Charlie Boys are available, via drive-thru, and can be freezed for safe keeping.
3. Get sloshed with help from your fave local brewery
In case you were wondering, a growler is a crap-load of beer in glass form and a crowler is a crap-load of beer in can form. Our friends at Jackson St. Brewing, Marto Brewing Co. and Brioux City Brewing will certainly appreciate it.
4. Learn a new hobby, skill or ... gasp ... do something useful!
Since we're self-quarantining, we might as well be productive. Even want to learn a new language, try out a new exercise and follow a new interest? There's an app -- or a website or YouTube video for that!
5. Help your fellow human!
Sioux City-based dress designer Joi Mahon is collecting handmade fabric masks at her 4011 Floyd Blvd. store. Even if you're a butterfingers when it comes to sewing, Join is accepting material for donations. Check her out on Facebook.com.
6. More important, stay smart, stay inside and stay healthy!
Suppose that goes without saying. This crisis can't last forever. We'll party after all of this is done.
