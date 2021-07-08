Sux 6: The Best Thigs to Do in Siouxland

1 Be with Vee!
Rocker Johnny Vee will be doing a Thursday Night Twilight outdoor concert at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., starting at 6 p.m. We don't know about you, but that seems a tad early for twilight time.
2 Party On!
On their Facebook page, the five-member Above the Covers say they are a cover band that likes to party. We can dig it. See 'em at the Hump Day Happy Hour at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
3 Blues Bro!
St. Louis native Mike Zito is considered one of the brightest lights in the contemporary blues scene. See Zito and his Mike Zito Band at Downtown Live, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday as a part of the Downtown Live concert series on the Sioux City Public Museum lawn at 607 Fourth St.
4 Dixie Dude!
Hailing from Maysville, Georgia, country star Brantley Gilbert has had seven No. 1 hits and calls his fans the "BG Nation," which can't be found on any map. Hey, he's gonna be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, so you won't need a passport.
5 All About Amy!
You may know Amy Ellsworth from the many bands she's been in over the years. Or you may know her as a vocalist with Sioux City Rockestra. But did you know Amy will be putting on a special "Singing the Songs We Love" show at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road? Well, you do now!
6 Drink wine, paint a picture & repeat!
Talk about pickling your palettes! Ashley Prince and her artistic crew at Pickled Palettes will be at the Oscar Carl Vineyards, 1473 Buchanan Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. They're calling it "Paint on the Patio at a Vineyard." We're calling it "wine time," which isn't a bad thing after all.