Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Sioux City

1 Built Ford tough!

Ever since she exploded onto the music scene as a founding member of the Runaways more than 45 year ago, Lita Ford has proven that women can rock as hard as any guy. She'll be "Playing with Fire" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. Please leave your "Cherry Bombs" at home.

2 Bolin-apalooza!

Sioux City was home to legendary guitar hero Tommy Bolin. Help to celebrate the music of this late member of Zephyr, The James Gang and Deep Purple at the annual Bolin Fest from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St.

3 Kings of R&B!

The acclaimed, Kansas-based rapper T-Rell will bring an R&B-infused show to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday. Sharing the stage will be Weekender cover man C-Note Bankin as well as MIL from Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage.

4 All 'Shook' up!

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers blend outlaw country with a mega-dose of punk rock. They'll be shaking up the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

5 Zydeco is the way to go!

Don't worry, you will not be required to do the cha-cha when Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas performs at 7 p.m. Friday during a Downtown Live concert on the front lawn at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Perhaps, we're being too hasty. Can you cha-cha to zydeco music?

6 Life on Mars?

There have bene times when it seems like Bruno Mars can have a billion songs on the radio. Earth to Mars: The Bruno Mars Experience and Trust probably already know that. This five-piece cover band will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jolly on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road.