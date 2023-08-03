1 'Tae' for two

Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr (aka as country stars Maddie & Tae) turn the "bro"-centric world of Nashville off its axis. See these two longtime friends and collaborators in concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 'Cannon'-baller

A soulful vocalist and blistering guitarist from Chicago, Toronzo Cannon may have the best name in the music. Watch out for flying projectiles when this dude's in town. However, go see him perform at 7 p.m. Friday outside of the Sioux City Public Museum as part of the Downtown Live series.

3 'Falls" guys!

Minority Falls plays covers and originals and new songs plus a few old ones. Ask them, we're guessing they'll even take requests. They'll be a Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road, at 7 p.m. Friday.

4 Take Jake!

The Summer Patio series of concerts at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd., continues with musician Jake Thompson at 6 p.m. Friday.

5 'Crabgrass' alert!

Would you name your band "Dandelion," "Poison Ivy" or "Mugwort?" Probably not, but the classic country band Crabgrass will be doing a 2 p.m. Sunday gig at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. So, what do we know?

6 Hairy tales!

The dilemma in "Beauty and the Beast" can be resolved in four words: Fella, get a haircut! See, that wasn't too hard. BTW: "Beauty and the Beast: The Musical" is being performed Thursday - Sunday as well as from Aug. 10-13 at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St., N.E., Le Mars, Iowa

Le Mars Community Theater The Le Mars Community Theater's Postal Playhouse is shown Wednesday, June 11, 2014, in Le Mars. Iowa. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds