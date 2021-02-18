Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Dynamic duo!

Do you enjoy soothing harmonies from a duo who know how to croon? Perhaps Joe & Tay will be your new acoustic faves. They'll be keeping things mellow at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

2 Mask Up!

Who know face mask would become a fashion statement, yet alone a canvas for artists? Artsy face coverings may also help raise money for Vangarde Arts' upcoming programming. Check out the artistic masks for the nonprofit's Maskuerade fundraiser at Vangardarts.com. If you see something you like, attend an auction from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at 416 Pierce St.

3 Hot in Herre?

With apologies to Nelly but Northwestern College's workshop adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Sweat," will be heating up Orange City's DeWitt Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

4 Songs with style!

Singer Amy Ellsworth has been involved with area bands for nearly 30 years. She'll be singing "Songs Everyone Knows," as a special Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream show at 2 p.m. Sunday at Siouxcitylcic.com.