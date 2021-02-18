 Skip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland this weekend
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Dynamic duo!

Do you enjoy soothing harmonies from a duo who know how to croon? Perhaps Joe & Tay will be your new acoustic faves. They'll be keeping things mellow at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

2  Mask Up!

Who know face mask would become a fashion statement, yet alone a canvas for artists? Artsy face coverings may also help raise money for Vangarde Arts' upcoming programming. Check out the artistic masks for the nonprofit's Maskuerade fundraiser at Vangardarts.com. If you see something you like, attend an auction from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at 416 Pierce St.

northwestern college's sweat

3 Hot in Herre?

With apologies to Nelly but Northwestern College's workshop adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Sweat," will be heating up Orange City's DeWitt Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 

4 Songs with style!

Singer Amy Ellsworth has been involved with area bands for nearly 30 years. She'll be singing "Songs Everyone Knows," as a special Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream show at 2 p.m. Sunday at Siouxcitylcic.com.  

Cone Park

Natalie Whitmore, 5, rides down the hill on an inner tube at Cone Park in Sioux City on Sunday.

5 Slide on snow ... on purpose!

Yeah, we're all sick of driving on snow. Why not tube your way across the white stuff. Sioux City's Cone Park offers 35 acres of frozen fun. Go to sioux-city.org for times and ticket info.

6 Experience nature ... inside!

Seeing "20 Artists, 20 Parks" -- featuring art inspired by Iowa's many state parks, now through May 9, at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.

+5 
Amy Ellsworth

Ellsworth

 Provided
