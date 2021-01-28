Sux 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Pizza & Beer!

So, how's your New Year's Resolution to lose weight going? Well, let your friends at the Weekender sabotage it. Wise I Brewing Co. (15 Second St., N.E., Le Mars) will be teaming with Catalanos Wood Fired Pizza for a "Pizza & Pours" event from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. C'mon, you held out for nearly a month. That beats last year's record, right?

2 Brrr, Okoboji's Winter Games are back!

Who needs the Winter Olympics when the University of Okoboji's Winter Games (at various location at or around Okoboji, Iowa from Thursday to Sunday) are back? Heck, you'd never see such contests as a snowman building competition, a human foosball competition or beard-growing competition at the Olympics. What's the deal with that?!?

3 Art with a message