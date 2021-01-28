 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sux 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend
View Comments

Sux 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

1 Pizza & Beer!

So, how's your New Year's Resolution to lose weight going? Well, let your friends at the Weekender sabotage it. Wise I Brewing Co. (15 Second St., N.E., Le Mars) will be teaming with Catalanos Wood Fired Pizza for a "Pizza & Pours" event from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. C'mon, you held out for nearly a month. That beats last year's record, right? 

2 Brrr, Okoboji's Winter Games are back!

Who needs the Winter Olympics when the University of Okoboji's Winter Games (at various location at or around Okoboji, Iowa from Thursday to Sunday) are back? Heck, you'd never see such contests as a snowman building competition, a human foosball competition or beard-growing competition at the Olympics. What's the deal with that?!?

Winter Games 2020

The polar plunge is often one of the highlights of the Okoboji Winter Games. The 2020 event drew dozens of participants. 

3 Art with a message

"Just Say Yes," an exhibit featuring the work of critically acclaimed artist Paul Chelstad, will open at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St., at 6 p.m. Friday. You may not know Chelstad's name but you know his art. Believe us. This dude is amazing!

4 Mic check!

Do you miss open mic nights? Sadly, they've been on the "Where Are They" column since COVID hit. That isn't the case with Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., which has been holding an every Thursday Open Mic night at 7 p.m. prompt. Check it out!

Live music starts up at Vangarde Arts

Walt Peterson plays the mandolin at the first acoustic open mic night since the COVID-19 shut down at Vangarde Arts in Sioux City, Iowa, June 18, 2020.

5 Boot scoot? Why not?

Admittedly, we have two left feet. But if we were more rhythmic, we'd head on over to The Don's Bar & Grill, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. At 1 p.m. Sunday, members of the Boots & Buckles Dance Club will teaching couples dancing. 

6 Three days of Muskies action!

Those hard-charging members of the Sioux City Musketeers hockey team cannon stay off of the ice. At 7:05 p.m. Friday, they'll be going up against the Fargo Force at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 3:05 p.m. Sunday, the Muskies will be chasing after the Sioux Falls Stampede!  

Sioux City artist Chelstad reflects on befriending artistic biggies and living out his dreams
Sioux City native 'Ding' Darling among cartoonists spotlighted in Public Museum exhibit
How a sport with a weird name gained popularity in Siouxland during a pandemic
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News