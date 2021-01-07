SUX 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Harlots are a-hollerin'

You don't hear terms like "harlots" bandied about anymore. However, "Heartaches and Harlots" is the name of Sioux City-based country singer Dane Louis' new CD, which will have a release party at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Can we cram one more mention of the word "harlots" into a single blurb? Why, yes we can!

2 Some truly tipsy bros!

Tequila is a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant. What is the best way to listen to the Tequila Brothers, who will be making their debut at DOXX Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St. at 9 p.m. Friday? Eh, beats me!

3 Hot hockey action? You betcha!

Do they ever say anything else besides "you betcha" in Fargo, N.D.? They may try something like: "The Fargo Force will be going up against the Sioux City Musketeers at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive." Or they can just say: "You betcha!"

4 Crossing the Rockies ... virtually, that is