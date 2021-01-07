SUX 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Harlots are a-hollerin'
You don't hear terms like "harlots" bandied about anymore. However, "Heartaches and Harlots" is the name of Sioux City-based country singer Dane Louis' new CD, which will have a release party at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Can we cram one more mention of the word "harlots" into a single blurb? Why, yes we can!
2 Some truly tipsy bros!
Tequila is a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant. What is the best way to listen to the Tequila Brothers, who will be making their debut at DOXX Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St. at 9 p.m. Friday? Eh, beats me!
3 Hot hockey action? You betcha!
Do they ever say anything else besides "you betcha" in Fargo, N.D.? They may try something like: "The Fargo Force will be going up against the Sioux City Musketeers at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive." Or they can just say: "You betcha!"
4 Crossing the Rockies ... virtually, that is
Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, along with the men of the Corps of Discovery, experienced hardships and starvation while entering the Bitterroot Mountain Pass at the Rocky Mountains. They deserved the hardship for going through Bitterroot, instead of the Easy-Peasy Mountain Pass. Your kids will gain more insight at the interactive "Crossing the Rockies with Lewis & Clark," beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Go to Facebook.com/sclandc for more details.
5 Go West, young photographers!
You still have time to see "Magnetic West: The Enduring Allure of the American West" -- a blockbuster exhibit of 150 years of western photography -- at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. Were we even attracted to the appeal of western life? Does repeated viewing of "Blazing Saddles" count?
6 Is it getting chilly in here?
Noted historian James Hamilton will presents "James Cook and the Search for the Antarctica" -- a Facebook Live program -- beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/sclandc. Since it is only online, crank up the heat and drink something tropical while learning about Antarctica!