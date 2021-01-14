 Skip to main content
SUX 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend
1 Not Laura Ingalls Wilder-approved!

In 1932, Laura Ingalls Wilder created her popular "Little House on the Prairie" books. Nearly 90 years later, Prairie Madness Comedy will be presenting 4 comedians in a night called "Little Hoes on the Prairie" at 8 p.m., Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Hope "Half-Pint" likes plenty of gardening humor.

2 Mark this spot!

Photographer Mark Karrer will be displaying his finest nature pictures at 7 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Might as well live vicariously through photos.

bill pelchat

3 'Chopper' swings back into action!

Rockers get the coolest nicknames. Elvis is "The King," Jerry Lee Lewis is "The Killer," and Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame member Bill Pelchat is called "Chopper." See "Chopper," along with fellow musician Jon Moravec (nicknamed "Jon"), during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook concert, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/sclandc.  

4 Jar Jar Blinks?

Does your mom or dad need a hand-painted jar? Hawk Coffee Shop, 110 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will be teaching kids how to paint a Valentine's Day jar, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. Hey, I know what I'm painting on mine. A Heart. And if there's time, another heart!

5 Stampede alert!

Musketeers defeat Stampede

Sioux City Musketeers' Christian Jimenez shoots in a Feb. 8 game against Sioux Falls at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Jimenez was named to the All-USHL Rookie Team earlier this offseason. 

Dogs vs. cats, water vs. fire and Sioux City vs. Sioux Falls! Eh, it may a rivalry for the ages but the Muskies will be taking on the their hockey enemies the Sioux Falls Stampede at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

6 Hike, hike, huh!

Naturalist Jodi Moats says take a hike around the Donkey Loop this January and learn about what nature does in the winter. Stop at the informational signs and learn about how and why nature changes during the winter months at Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.  What, go outside in the winter! That's crazy talk!

