SUX 6: The best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Not Laura Ingalls Wilder-approved!

In 1932, Laura Ingalls Wilder created her popular "Little House on the Prairie" books. Nearly 90 years later, Prairie Madness Comedy will be presenting 4 comedians in a night called "Little Hoes on the Prairie" at 8 p.m., Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Hope "Half-Pint" likes plenty of gardening humor.

2 Mark this spot!

Photographer Mark Karrer will be displaying his finest nature pictures at 7 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Might as well live vicariously through photos.

3 'Chopper' swings back into action!

Rockers get the coolest nicknames. Elvis is "The King," Jerry Lee Lewis is "The Killer," and Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame member Bill Pelchat is called "Chopper." See "Chopper," along with fellow musician Jon Moravec (nicknamed "Jon"), during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook concert, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/sclandc.

4 Jar Jar Blinks?