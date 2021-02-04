 Skip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland this weekend
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland this weekend

dillon gaige band
Provided

1 'Gaige' Finder

Wanna find some hard-charging music? The Nebraska-based Dillion Gaige Band will be at the Marquee, 1225 4th St., at 9 p.m. Friday. Also appearing will be special guest Jake Kloefkorn.

2 Red Dirt Country, Siouxland-style!

Country rockers Ben Grillet and Dane Louis will be bringing their distinctive sounds to Beer Can Alley, 1109 4th St., for live sets that start at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Ben Grillet

Ben Grillet

3 Star gazers

Artificial Stars is back with a familiar face (at least for fans of this newspaper). Former writer Ari Lebowitz is the new bass player for the "Battle of the Bands" winning group. See the Stars plus Ari at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Celebrate a centennial!

Guess who is celebrating its 100th birthday? If you said it is Delaware county's Backbone State Park, you're right! See the traveling "20 Artists, 20 Parks" -- a celebration of Iowa's many state parks, including Backbone -- at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., between now and May 9.

5 African-American Women & Iowa

See how African-American women played a role in the state's suffrage movement in an exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., now through Feb. 14.

Mike and Jack Langley

Mike and Jack Langley

6 Brrr no more! The Langleys are here!

Legendary musicians Jack and Mike Langley will be presenting "Songs that Shake Off the Winter Blues" during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live Show that begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/sclandc.   

+4 
sioux city art center logo
+4 
Sioux City Public Museum logo
Provided
