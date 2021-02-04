Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland this weekend

1 'Gaige' Finder

Wanna find some hard-charging music? The Nebraska-based Dillion Gaige Band will be at the Marquee, 1225 4th St., at 9 p.m. Friday. Also appearing will be special guest Jake Kloefkorn.

2 Red Dirt Country, Siouxland-style!

Country rockers Ben Grillet and Dane Louis will be bringing their distinctive sounds to Beer Can Alley, 1109 4th St., for live sets that start at 9 p.m. Saturday.

3 Star gazers

Artificial Stars is back with a familiar face (at least for fans of this newspaper). Former writer Ari Lebowitz is the new bass player for the "Battle of the Bands" winning group. See the Stars plus Ari at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Celebrate a centennial!

Guess who is celebrating its 100th birthday? If you said it is Delaware county's Backbone State Park, you're right! See the traveling "20 Artists, 20 Parks" -- a celebration of Iowa's many state parks, including Backbone -- at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., between now and May 9.

5 African-American Women & Iowa