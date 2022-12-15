Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 THE (JAMIE) KENNEDY ADMINISTRATION

According to IMDB, Jamie Kennedy has done many, many things over the years. But the comedian will always be B-RAD, the world's whitest rapper in the cult movie classic "Malibu's Most Wanted." Kennedy will be doing his stand-up act at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 8 p.m. Friday. To which we say "Go B-RAD!!"

2 EVERYTHING'S JAKE!

Jake McVey is described on his website as being "a relentless road dog" who "has 250+ dates a year." Is McVey a lady's man? Nah, he's an in-demand country singer and the dates refer to concerts. His next gig will be at 7 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 EVERYTHING'S JACK (AND MIKE!)

Father and son Jack and Mike Langley (both Iowa Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees) will be performing a program of Christmas classics and originals at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

4 HOLIDAY AT THE HOMESTEAD!

Take a step back into time when the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City, presents Homestead Holidays from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

5 INDOOR ART WALK!

Feh, who wants to walk outside in the cold? That's why the Sioux City Art Gallery (225 Nebraska St.), Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery (600 Fourth St.) and Art SUX (515 Fourth St.) will be hosting a seasonal Art Walk, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Give the gift of art this holiday.

6 YULETIME YOGA!

After too many candy canes, are you starting to develop a Santa Claus-like figure? Then, you better head on over to Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Drive, at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Lisa and Joanne will be more than happy to ho-ho-ho you to better health.