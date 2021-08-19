Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Ben is back!

Ben Grillet, this year's Siouxland's Choice Local Country Entertainer first place finisher, will be appearing with The Black Bloods at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. A talented songwriter and a charismatic entertainer, Grillet always puts on a terrific show, Check it out!

2 Nerdy by nature!

Bow ties, check! Plaid pants, check! Pocket protector, check! Is this the way Weekender writers dress? Nope, it is how the Spazmatics suit up for one of their shows. These 1980's-loving entertainers will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 9 p.m. Friday.

3 Split personalities!

Talk about boundary-stretching roles! The two females in the cast of "Parallel Lives" -- premiering at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., on Friday and running through Aug. 29 -- must play adult sisters, teenagers and, even, men in this show penned by acclaimed comedians Kathy Najimy and Mo Gaffney.

4 Spike that ball!