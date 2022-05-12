Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Farm to table

Can you believe it, the Sioux City Farmers Market is starting its season this week and we're still dating our checks 2021. Check out fresh produce, baked goods and more from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday between now and Oct. 29 at the Tyson Events Center parking lot on the intersection of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.

2 Legendary country

Iconic country star Tanya Tucker is coming to Sloan, Iowa's WinnaVegas Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday as part of her "Hard Luck Tour." Hugely influential for her outlaw image, Tanya was only 13 years old when she released "Delta Dawn" -- her first big hit.

3 Stylish Strolling

The Sioux City Art Center, in conjunction with Art SUX, 3 Rivers Gallery and Gallery 103, will be hosting the first Downtown Sioux City Artwalk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Start off at the Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., and finish at Art SUX, 515 Fourth St., where the entire first floor will be dedicated to Sioux City Community School District students.

4 Shakespeare: Lost & Found

Was a lost play by William Shakespeare discovered in a parking lot? Maybe, but it does need a quick edit job. Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., will present "William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (Abridged)," now through May 22. Go to lambtheatre.com for details.

5 Omaha, Indiana???

Know where country group Kali Indiana is from? Surprisingly, they hail from Omaha. Who knew? They'll also be at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

6 Hey, little birdy

Here's your vocabulary lesson for the week. An ornithophile is another name for a person who likes birds. The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, will hold a Birding for Beginners class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. So, alert the young ornithophile in your life.

