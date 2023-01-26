Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Elvis Times Three!

Don't be surprised if you see Elvis Presley hanging around Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. We wouldn't be surprised if you saw Elvis in triplicate. Three of the best Elvis tribute performers will be in "One Night with the King," which capture the legendary singer at different stages of his career.

2 Sun Record's other favorite 'son!'

While Elvis may have been the biggest name to record at Memphis' famed Sun Records, labelmate Johnny Cash probably came in a close second place. The Big Bad Cash Band will be playing cover versions at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

3 Do the 'do!

Ozone layer, sno-zone layer! Sometimes you just need a li'l extra Aqua Net! The Broadway musical "Hairspray" is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Can a girl with big dream -- and bigger hair -- change the world? Well, "You Can't Stop the Beat" for this stage adaptation of John Waters' cult classic.

4 Sh-wing Time!

We're not worthy! Well, actually you probably aren't. Still, there is a Wayne's World Trivia Contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Will it make you hurl? We hope not.

5 Jack & Jill (minus Jack)

Sioux City-based singer-songwriter Jill Miller will be performing a special "Songs from the Heart" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Yo-ho-huh!

Is it a play about pirates or is it about an alien ship that beams a bunch of kids into outer space? Actually, "Space Pirates" -- a Lamb Arts Regional Theatre production youth offering -- is a bit of both. Performances will start on Saturday and end on Feb. 5 at 417 Market St.